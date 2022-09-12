How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations

FIFA 23 will offer a ton of amazing celebrations for you to use against your opponent to flex on them after scoring a goal, so here’s a quick guide to the game’s best celebrations.

From Alan Shearer running with one arm in the air to Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous SIU, football has been blessed with a ton of incredible celebrations down the years, and FIFA 23 looks to incorporate a ton of them.

Whether you want to do a simple signature celebration for a renowned player or run around the pitch waving your arms in the air like an airplane, our FIFA 23 celebrations guide will show you the cream of the crop in the game.

Contents

Do we know any new FIFA 23 Celebrations & controls?

With every new season of football, there are new celebrations that become instantly famous. In the blink of an eye, FIFA players become desperate to replicate Haaland’s yoga celebration or Mbappe’s folded arms pose.

We expect FIFA 23 to welcome some new celebrations to the game, and we’ll update this guide once those details become clear.

Classic FIFA 23 Celebrations predictions

As well as revised celebrations, some are retained down the years as they have become timeless classics, and FIFA 23 is expected to bring back many of these legendary poses and motions.

Now, se should be clear, we still don’t know the full extent for FIFA 23’s celebrations, so there’s every chance that EA may decide to remove or one or two that we’ve come to love. We’ll update this if things change.

We’ve provided the controls for PlayStation and Xbox users.

Cancel Celebration PS: L1 + R1 Xbox: LB + RB

Random Celebration PS: O Xbox: B

Signature Celebration PS: X Xbox: A



FIFA 23 Running Celebrations predictions

To begin the celebration sequence, it’s always vital you precede the finish with some kind of running celebration to build up to the finish, and below are a few of the best ones you can perform and how to do them.

Aeroplane PS: Hold R3 Xbox: Hold R3

Blow Kisses PS: Flick R down then hold R up Xbox: Flick R down then hold R up

Head on Head PS: Flick R right then hold R right Xbox: Flick R right then hold R right

Telephone PS: Hold R Xbox: Hold R

Windmill PS: Spin R clockwise Xbox: Spin R clockwise



FIFA 23 Finishing move Celebrations predictions

Once you’ve spent enough time ribbing your opponent with a quality running move, it’s time to deal the killing blow with an effective finishing move celebration.

Giddy Up PS: Hold L1 + Press R3 Xbox: Hold LB + press R3

Golf Swing PS: Hold R1 + flick R left then right Xbox: Hold RB + flick R left then right

Hypnosis PS: Hold L2 + press ∆ Xbox: Hold LT + press Y

Pigeon PS: Hold R1 + Press R3 Xbox: Hold RB + press R3

Spanish Dance PS: Hold L2 + flick R up x2 Xbox: Hold LT + flick R up x2

Stir the Pot PS: Hold L2 + double tap ∆ Xbox: Hold LT + double tap Y

Swagger PS: Hold R1 + double tap O Xbox: Hold RB + double tap B

Timber PS: Hold L2 + press O Xbox: Hold LT + press B



Now that you know how to pull off FIFA 23’s best celebrations, why not take a look at some of our other FIFA 23 guides and content:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | FIFA 23 Premier League predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23 | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained