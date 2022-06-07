FIFA 23 pre-order guide: How to get 20% discount, prices & editions

EA SPORTS will release FIFA 23 in Fall 2022. Here, we’ll show you how to pre-order FIFA 23, how to get a 20% discount on your purchase, and the expected prices for each edition.

Football fans around the world will be expecting Electronic Arts to live up to its promise of delivering the best FIFA game to date.

This will be the last year of the FIFA franchise as the developers make the transition to EA SPORTS FC, its new name. Multiple changes are expected for Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and other modes.

If you’re looking to secure your copy soon, and with a discount, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know (and expect) regarding FIFA 23 pre-orders.

Advertisement

Contents

How to pre-order FIFA 23

Pre-orders are expected to go live for FIFA 23 after EA Play – a live conference that is expected to take place in July 2022.

To pre-order the game, PlayStation players can access pre-orders via the PlayStation store, while Xbox players can find it on the Microsoft store. These will be digital editions and not physical copies.

Places to pre-order FIFA 23

In addition to the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, players will be able to pre-order FIFA 23 at the following:

BestBuy

Amazon

Game

GameStop

Target

We will add links to these pages when the listings are posted!

How to get FIFA 23 discount: 20% off

In order to redeem the 20% off voucher for FIFA 23, just like FIFA 22, you’re going to have to follow these steps:

Advertisement

Load up FIFA 22 on your console or PC. Head to the main menu and scroll to the right side of the screen. Select ‘Pre-order FIFA 23’ (when it is available). Access the online store page for FIFA 22. Place your pre-order with the discount.

This will give you access to a 10% discount, and a further 10% will be available for EA Play subscribers – shaving off a few dollars from the retail price.

FIFA 23 prices: Standard Edition & Ultimate Edition

The following are estimated prices for the Standard and Ultimate Editions of FIFA 23, based on previous versions.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition (TBC): £59.99 / $59.99

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition (TBC): £89.99 / $99.99

What’s included with Standard Edition?

The Standard Edition of FIFA 23 will include access to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, and all the other features in the game.

It will be available on the global release date, rather than a few days earlier.

What’s included with Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 will include four days of early access, bonus FUT packs to help your Ultimate Team, a loan item, Career Mode homegrown talent, and a One to Watch player item – if you pre-ordered before the OTW deadline.

Advertisement

Last year’s also included a Hero item, though that is unconfirmed for this title.

Platforms & Crossplay

FIFA 23 is expected to be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The developers have also confirmed cross-platform play will be coming to the series, for the first time ever.

Based on previous release windows, FIFA 23 should hit the shelves in October 2022.