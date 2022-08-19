Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions

FIFA 23 is set to give players a whole host of formations, custom tactics, and player instructions to experiment with, but which will dominate the Ultimate Team meta when the game releases? Here are our predictions for the best tactics in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is almost here and players have plenty of new Ultimate Team features to get to grips with, with a new Chemistry system and tweaks to position changes completely altering how squads are built.

Once you’ve settled on the players you want to lead out onto the pitch, picking the right system is vital, especially in Ultimate Team’s competitive modes like Division Rivals or FUT Champions. But with so many formations, player instructions, and tactics to pick from, it can be tough to arrive at the right setup.

Even though FIFA 23 is still some way off, there are some systems that always tend to work wonders in Ultimate Team. With this in mind, we’ve laid out our predictions for the best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations, and player instructions.

Best FIFA 23 formations – Custom Tactics for FUT Champions

The best formation in FIFA 22 was comfortably 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow), and we can see no reason why it won’t be effective once again in FIFA 23. Packing out the midfield gives you plenty of options when trying to build an attack and play through the lines, while also making it hard for your opponent to find space in the middle of the park.

It’s also possible to add some width if you don’t mind committing bodies forward. Picking two center midfielders with pace can simulate the effect of having wingers, or you can set the full-backs to bomb forward and deliver crosses.

You can’t go wrong with 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow) thanks to the flexibility it offers at both ends of the pitch. That being said, there other setups that we expect to be just as effective.

Here are some other meta formations that we recommended giving spin when FIFA 23 drops:

4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

4-2-3-1

4-4-2

4-3-2-1

4-2-2-2

Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

EA SPORTS 4-1-2-1-2 is the perfect way to pack the midfield in FIFA 23.

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CDM: Cover center, Stay back while attacking

Cover center, Stay back while attacking CMs: Get into the box for crosses, Get forward

Get into the box for crosses, Get forward CAM: Stay forward

Stay forward ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 70

70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

EA SPORTS If you’re looking for balance, 4-2-3-1 could be the way to go.

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CDMs: Cover center on both, Stay back while attacking on one, Balanced on the other

Cover center on both, Stay back while attacking on one, Balanced on the other CAM: Stay forward, Get into the box for crosses

Stay forward, Get into the box for crosses ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 55

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 70

70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for 4-4-2

EA SPORTS It doesn’t have to be fancy, sometimes 4-4-2 does the job.

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking LM & RM: Cut inside, Get in behind

Cut inside, Get in behind CMs: Cover center, One on Stay Back while attacking, One on balanced

Cover center, One on Stay Back while attacking, One on balanced ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 50

50 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for 4-3-2-1

EA SPORTS 4-3-2-1 is the ideal formation to bring pacey forwards into play.

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CM: Cover center, Stay back while attacking

Cover center, Stay back while attacking LCM & RCM: Cover center, Balanced

Cover center, Balanced LF & RF: Stay Central, Get in behind

Stay Central, Get in behind ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Long ball

Long ball Chance Creation: Direct passing

Direct passing Width: 35

35 Players In Box: 50

50 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

EA SPORTS It looks a little unconventional, but 4-2-2-2 is the one for players who like to keep possession

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CDMs: Cover center, Stay back while attacking

Cover center, Stay back while attacking CAMs: Stay forward, Get into the box for cross

Stay forward, Get into the box for cross ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Fast build up

Fast build up Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 50

50 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 23 tactics: Attacking settings

When it comes to attacking, there are two different areas that players need to consider: Build Up Play and Chance Creation. These affect everything from the positions that attackers take up, to the types of runs they make.

Finding the right settings that suit both your formation and your style of play is essential if you want to challenge the higher ranks of FUT Champs.

There are four to choose from in each, so make sure you select the one that applies most to how you like to go about attacking:

Build up play

Balanced: Stick to your formation, players will make support runs when needed.

Stick to your formation, players will make support runs when needed. Slow Build Up: Players will come short for quick easy passes. Perfect for keeping possession.

Players will come short for quick easy passes. Perfect for keeping possession. Long Ball: Players will run behind the defensive line, ready for passes over the top. Works best with pacey strikers.

Players will run behind the defensive line, ready for passes over the top. Works best with pacey strikers. Fast Build Up: Attackers are constantly making runs, but leave you open to counterattack as they are pulled out of position.

Chance Creation

Balanced: Players make runs but only when they think the time is right, otherwise they stay in formation.

Players make runs but only when they think the time is right, otherwise they stay in formation. Possession: Emphasizes patient passing and waiting for gaps to appear. Strikers don’t make too many runs but will make options for short passes.

Emphasizes patient passing and waiting for gaps to appear. Strikers don’t make too many runs but will make options for short passes. Direct Passing: Strikers love to make runs in behind and beat the last man, ideal for quick players and well-time through balls.

Strikers love to make runs in behind and beat the last man, ideal for quick players and well-time through balls. Forward Runs: Players will push up the pitch and make plenty of runs, offering lots of options but could leave you exposed to counterattacks.

FIFA 23 tactics: Defending settings

Defending in FIFA 23 also comes with plenty of options, with players being able to choose their defensive style and how deep they want to sit.

You can check those out below:

Width/Depth slider: This lets players decide how up the pitch they want their defensive line to be. A high line is great for attacking but leaves you open to balls in behind, whereas a deep line is ideal for when you’re defending a lead.

This lets players decide how up the pitch they want their defensive line to be. A high line is great for attacking but leaves you open to balls in behind, whereas a deep line is ideal for when you’re defending a lead. Balanced: The backline stays in formation and presses in the middle of the pitch.

The backline stays in formation and presses in the middle of the pitch. Pressure on Heavy Touch: Defenders stay in shape and press whenever there is a stray pass or poor touch.

Defenders stay in is a stray pass or poor touch. Press After Possession Loss: Players press frantically after they lose the ball for a few seconds to try and win it back. This uses a lot of stamina.

Players press frantically after they lose the ball for a few seconds to try and win it back. This uses a lot of stamina. Constant Pressure: The team presses all over the pitch to try and win the ball in dangerous positions. Again, this tactic uses a lot of stamina.

Those were our predictions for the bets FIFA 23 formations, custom tactics, and player instructions. We’ll be updating this page as soon as FIFA 23 and the meta starts to take shape, so be sure to check back here for the best setups.

