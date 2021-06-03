FIFA 22: EA Job listing reveals "Online Career Mode" project - Dexerto

FIFA 22 was always going to bring a Career Mode revamp, but players that have been waiting years for a Co-Op function might have a reason to be optimistic this time around – via an EA job advert.

In FIFA 21, EA SPORTS announced as part of their pre-launch Pitch Notes that Co-Op would be coming to Ultimate Team. This allows two online players to play FUT at the same time, taking control of one person’s team for matches against other duos.

While that change was a positive one for the community, there’s been a long-term craving for a similar feature in Manager Mode, or as it’s known now, Career.

The thought of more than one player in an online Career leaves players envious of Football Manager, a series that’s been doing it for years. The longevity it could bring to the game mode, with the option to have more than one manager playing at the same time and making signings from each other’s teams, is something that excites fans.

A job advert from the game’s developers might have just boosted the chances of that happening, too.

FIFA 21 online Career Mode?

As seen in a tweet from UltimateTeamUK, a job description describes the role as: “As an Online Software Engineer, you will help build our networked play development team – whether that be in our online career mode, ultimate team, or core online systems and protocols.

“We are looking for engineers who enjoy prototyping and planning, adding amazing new features to an existing and beloved game, and improving existing code.”

EA job advert says they're hiring Online Software Engineers to work on a FIFA "online career mode" New feature in FIFA 22? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fgUXaI63Z — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) June 3, 2021

Some players have suggested in the replies that it’s a lot of work for just a few months, but this could potentially be an expansion of a team that’s been working on a project for some time. That is, however, unknown – so we can just go off what we have in front of us, a job description.

Details are still few and far between in relation to FIFA 22, though. EA are expected to show off the game for the first time this Summer, during their EA Play press conference this July.

Before that time, though, fans are left to speculate about what could or could not feature in the next installment. On June 2, after getting our hands on F1 2021 during a preview event, there was another glimmer of hope provided by the game’s new features list.

For those out of the loop, EA acquired Codemasters – the developer behind the Formula 1 video game series – back in February 2021. “This is the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content as we bring together the talented teams at Electronic Arts and Codemasters,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

In our F1 2021 preview, it can be seen that the developers (for the first time ever) have introduced a Co-Op Career Mode, allowing friends to work together and race for the same team to win the Constructor’s Championship. Alternatively, they can race against each other for different teams in the Driver’s Championship.

With the game now under the EA umbrella, FIFA players have immediately jumped on the news and are hoping similar news comes out for FIFA 22. This job advert could be an indication that internally, they’re working on what is clearly a long-requested feature – that’s featured in the Madden video game series since NFL 13.

However, nothing is confirmed as of writing. We’ll have to wait and see how this pans out.