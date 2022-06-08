New FIFA 23 licenses confirmed: Clubs, leagues, stadiums

FIFA 23 is set to feature the biggest slate of licensed leagues, clubs, and stadiums in the series to date in the last release before the big rebrand. Here are all of the new licenses confirmed to feature in FIFA 23 so far.

With FIFA 22 beginning to wind down, attention is turning to what EA Sports has in store for FIFA 23. Fans have lofty expectations for the follow-up after the publisher promised to make the best FIFA game yet before the series is rebranded as EA Sports FC.

We’re expecting to see plenty of big improvements on the gameplay side of things, but players are always interested to see which iconic clubs and stadiums are joining the ever-growing roster.

Advertisement

A handful of new licenses have already been confirmed, so we’ve listed every new FIFA 23 league, club, and stadium we know of so far.

Contents

FIFA 23 new leagues

FIFA 23 will mark the debut of a number of leagues that have never featured in the series before, most notably from women’s football. International squads were first added way back in FIFA 16, but the women’s game hasn’t been expanded on in any game since.

EA is clearly looking to change that in FIFA 23 as domestic women’s leagues will be playable for the very first time.

Here’s every new league we know about in FIFA 23:

Advertisement

FA Women’s Super League (England)

National Women’s Soccer League (USA)

Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany)

Division 1 Féminine (France)

While players will be excited at the new playable leagues, unfortunately, both the J-League and Liga BBVA MX will be leaving this year, after Konami secured their licenses for eFootball.

FIFA 23 new clubs

In the months leading up to FIFA 23, leakers have steadily been revealing a host of clubs set to feature who weren’t present in FIFA 22. Donk Trading tweeted on June 3 claiming that one of Italy’s biggest teams is set to return.

Meanwhile, with World Cup content coming to FIFA 23, FUT22News believes a host of international sides are making a comeback. In fact, every team that qualified for the finals in Qatar is expected to show up.

Advertisement

Here’s every new team confirmed for FIFA 23 so far:

Juventus

Croatia

Senegal

Cameroon

Morocco

Ghana

Tunisia

FIFA 23 new stadiums

Stadiums go a long way to making the FIFA series feel like the best recreation of the beautiful game. Being able to step out onto the grass of one of the most iconic arenas in the world adds to the immersion in a big way.

Luckily, we’ve got even more spectacular venues joining the lineup in FIFA 23, as well as some returning favorites. These grounds will be assigned to their respective clubs in Career Mode, as well being made available to use in Ultimate Team.

Spotify Camp Nou (FC Barcelona)

Allianz Arena (FC Bayern)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Stadio Olimpico (Rome / Lazio)

City Ground Stadium (Nottingham Forest)

The Stadio Olimpico, Camp Nou, Allianz Arena, and Allianz Stadium have all appeared in the franchise in the past, but they will be making their comeback after being exclusive to eFootball for a few years.

Advertisement

We’ll be updating this page with every new league, stadium, club, or license that is confirmed for FIFA 23, so be sure to check back here for the latest news.

In the meantime, take a look at how you can pre-order FIFA 23.