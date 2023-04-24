Will EA SPORTS FC have Ultimate Team?

EA SPORTS FC will soon be taking over from FIFA 23 as EA goes it alone with their own game. Though, will it have Ultimate Team? Here’s what you need to know.

After 30 years of doing business together, EA SPORTS and FIFA are parting ways once the FIFA 23 cycle comes to a close, with the game developers and publishers deciding to go with their own name for what would have been FIFA 24.

They’ll be launching EA SPORTS FC as the next installment in the franchise, with FIFA apparently making their own game at some point down the line to compete with EA’s new venture.

Article continues after ad

Given that they’ll no longer have the FIFA branding, there have been some questions about whether or not EA will have some of the long-standing features from their games, including Ultimate Team.

Does EA SPORTS FC still have Ultimate Team?

If you’re an Ultimate Team fan, you don’t have to worry one bit. Yes, EA SPORTS FC will still have an Ultimate Team mode, as confirmed by EA themselves.

“Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there,” EA said in their statement about rebranding to EA SPORTS FC.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate Team, which launched back in FIFA 09, was their concept anyway, and like the rest of the game, just used the FIFA branding that EA has licensed from the footballing body over the years.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The loss of the FIFA branding won’t see EA SPORTS FC go all Pro Evolution Soccer with fake team names either. EA has already partnered with numerous leagues and clubs around the globe to secure naming rights.

That means that EA SPORTS FC’s Ultimate Team mode will have real players, stadiums, clubs, and everything else you’ve become used to seeing each year.

Article continues after ad

There have been rumors that, at long last, there will be a Women’s side of Ultimate Team to boot. Though, that has to be confirmed by EA so we’ll just have to wait and see.