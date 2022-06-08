All FIFA 23 FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team: Liverpool legend leaked

EA SPORTS looks set to bring back FUT Hero cards to Ultimate Team in FIFA 23, and leaks have revealed the identity of one Liverpool legend already.

As the last title in the FIFA series, before the developers launch the EA SPORTS FC rebrand, players are looking forward to seeing what’s in store.

For Ultimate Team specifically – changes to ICONs, FUT Champions Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft will be right on their radar. On top of that, there are FUT Hero cards, which will leave fans hoping their favorite players from years gone by will return to the action.

Here’s everything we know about these items in FIFA 23, from confirmed names to leaked cards.

What are FUT Hero cards?

FUT Hero cards are rare items available in Ultimate Team, given to cult heroes and borderline legends of the past. They were first added in FIFA 22, featuring the likes of Diego Milito, Abedi Pele, and Fernando Morientes.

These have similar stats to their previous base cards in games gone by – and can be upgraded during the year.

FIFA 23 FUT Heroes list

EA SPORTS are expected to bring back all of the players included in FUT Heroes last year, as well as additional names, which will likely be announced in a staggered way throughout July/August.

The following cards are expected to feature in FIFA 23:

Player Position League Nationality Rating Abedi Pele CAM Ligue 1 Uber Eats Ghana 89 Fernando Morientes ST La Liga Santander Spain 89 Jurgen Kohler CB Bundesliga Germany 89 Mario Gomez ST Bundesliga Germany 88 Antonio Di Natale ST Serie A Italy 88 Diego Milito ST Serie A Argentina 88 Jorge Campos GK Liga BBVA Mexico 87 Ivan Cordoba CB Serie A Colombia 87 Joe Cole CAM Premier League England 87 Jerzy Dudek GK Premier League Poland 86 Freddie Ljungberg RM Premier League Sweden 86 Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM La Liga Santander Russia 86 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST Premier League Norway 86 Robbie Keane ST Premier League Ireland 86 Sami Al-Jaber ST MBS Pro League Saudi Arabia 86 Tim Cahill ST Premier League Australia 85 Clint Dempsey LM/CF/ST MLS USA 85 Lars Ricken CM/CAM Bundesliga Germany 85 John Arne Riise LB Premier League Norway 87

(Bold names are confirmed/leaked)

FIFA 23 FUT Hero card leaks

John Arne Riise – Premier League

On June 4, leaker FutZone revealed the first Hero card to be added to the mix – Liverpool’s John Arne Riise.

The Norwegian fullback scored some scorching goals for the Reds, and played a huge role in the Anfield club’s fifth European Cup triumph. While Riise actually missed his penalty in the 2005 shootout against AC Milan, his celebrations will live long in the memory.

🚨 Here we go! 🌟 The first Hero 🦸‍♂️ coming during FIFA 23 will be… John Arne Riise 🇳🇴 Thoughts? 👇🏻👀#FIFA23 #FUT23 #HERO pic.twitter.com/3DicNFMvHE — FUTZone – #FIFA23 News (@FUTZONEFIFA) June 4, 2022

It’s worth noting that leaks can come from accurate and inaccurate sources, so while these give an indication of who may be included in the FIFA 23 Hero set, take it with a pinch of salt until rumors are confirmed.

How to get free FUT Hero cards

It is expected that a promotional FUT Hero card will be available for FIFA 23 pre-orders, if placed before the deadline. This would reflect the offer for Ultimate Edition in the previous game, as well as Ones to Watch cards for some players too.

These free cards will be released in December, 2022, if the timetable is kept to.

In addition to that, FUT Hero Squad Building Challenges will be rolled out during the game’s lifecycle, allowing FUT Club Owners to get their hands on some cult heroes. For example, last year there was a Player Pick SBC.

That’s everything we know about FIFA 23 FUT Heroes so far – keep checking back for more leaks, updates, and confirmed names as time goes on. For more FIFA 23 news, check out @FutWatch on Twitter.