FIFA 23 ICON leak reveals Germany & Brazil legends

Ryan Lemay . 13 hours ago

There were 105 ICON cards in FIFA 22, and that list is about to get longer and more illustrious with the potential addition of Brazilian and German legends.

It was already leaked that Brazilian legend Romario may be included in FIFA 23. The prolific striker scored over 750 goals in his career and has the potential to be an elite FIFA in-game striker.

FIFA 22 introduced Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie, Iker Casillas, and Cafu, and 19 FUT Hero cards that celebrated club legends from each major league.

FUT22News tweeted that Zico and Gerd Muller will be new ICONS in FIFA 23.

Gerd Muller is widely regarded as one of the best goal scorers in the history of football and he scored an astounding 487 goals in 555 career club games as well as 62 national team goals.

Muller held the record for most goals in a calendar year for 49 years with 42 before being topped by Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski in 2019. Muller was also Germany’s all-time leading goal scorer for almost 40 years.

Zico is one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time and was known for his excellent goal-scoring and creating abilities. Zico scored 192 club goals, 123 with Flamenengo, and scored 48 for Brazil in 71 appearances.

A set-piece magician, Zico holds the record for most goals from direct free-kicks with 101 goals. In 2004, Zico was named on the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

It will be interesting to see what other ICONS make an appearance in FIFA 23. Make sure to check out our full coverage of the upcoming FIFA title.