EA SPORTS FC explained: What is EA FC24 and where is FIFA 24?

EA SPORTS FC was created due to the dissolution of EA and FIFA’s relationship. The new football title has had the world talking for the longest time, so let’s clear up the confusion surrounding EA SPORTS FC and a potential FIFA 24 title.

EA Sports has been dominating the football sim market for decades with its iconic FIFA series. Even when Pro Evolution Soccer, AKA PES or eFootball, was in its pomp, it could never challenge FIFA’s sales, licenses, and overall dominance.

But now, there’s a new chapter in the offing: EA SPORTS FC, and it’s got every football fan’s attention. Naturally, there has been a lot of confusion regarding the future of EA Sports and its football sim offering and how it ties into the new, rumored FIFA game.

Let’s run through everything we know so far.

What is EA Sports FC?

EA SPORTS FC is the next official football game from EA Sports. FIFA 23 represented the company’s final title to use the name and they will no longer be using the ‘FIFA’ name for branding moving forward.

This all came about in 2022 when EA Sports decided not to renew their license agreement with FIFA – the Federation Internationale de Football Association.

Outside of the rebranding of the name, EA SPORTS FC will contain all the hallmarks of a traditional FIFA game. For example, the game will include Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and all the fan-favorite modes that fans have come to love over the years.

Another huge positive for the game is that it will also be licensed too. Despite losing the official FIFA license, EA SPORTS FC will still retain official licenses for teams, kits, and leagues.

Will there be a FIFA 24?

It’s been confirmed that there will indeed be a new football game carrying the FIFA name. It won’t be from EA Sports though, which means it will act as a direct competitor to EA Sports FC and will be made by a new developer entirely.

We’ll update you once FIFA decides to announce its new football game. If there are no proper development plans in place right now, then the game may not get a 2023 release date – meaning FIFA 24 will become FIFA 25.

That covers all the key details regarding EA SPORTS FC and the separate FIFA 24 or 25 title. For more on EA’s new football sim, check out a bunch of guides we’ve whipped up for the game:

