FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a new Team of the Week each and every week that celebrates the best real-life performances around the world in football. Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 TOTW.

Amongst all of the hot promotions that EA SPORTS runs in FIFA 23, such as Ones to Watch, Team of the Week continues to be the mode’s OG promotion that features each and every year.

TOTW hasn’t meant quite as much in the last couple of games due to the aforementioned abundance of weekly and bi-weekly promotions. However, Team of the Week helps to keep the market healthy and offers some serious upgrades on everyone’s favorite Ultimate Team players.

Here’s everything about FIFA 23 TOTW and any potential revisions in the game.

FIFA 23 TOTW cards

Whilst we officially haven’t had any Team of the Week cards just yet, the football season is up and running and there are plenty of players already shining.

We can expect the game’s first Team of the Week promotion very soon and it’ll be interesting to see if EA makes any changes to the established format – including potential revisions to last year’s ‘Featured’ Team of the Week update.

Do we know when FIFA 23 TOTW 1 is coming?

Again, there is no official word on when we can expect to see FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s first Team of the Week squad.

Based on the information we know about FIFA 23, it’s likely that Team of the Week 1 will go live in the first week of the game’s release.

EA’s FIFA 22 was released on September 27, 2021, and celebrated this with the first TOTW promotion that lasted from September 22-September 29.

When the new FIFA Team of the Week does drop, expect the team to go live at 6 PM BST every Wednesday.

All FIFA 23 Team of the Week squads

Once a Team of the Week has had its run, EA refreshes the squad with a brand new Team of the Week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So we’ll keep updating this guide with every past TOTW as each subsequent team is replaced.

