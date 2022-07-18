FIFA 23 Premier League rating predictions: Top 10 players ranked

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

EA SPORTS is expected to hand out many high-rated cards in their FIFA 23 Premier League rating list – and here, we’re going to predict the top 10 players.

Many now refer to the Premier League as the best league in the world and you’d be hard-pushed to disagree.

Each season, the league is the recipient of many high-rated cards, and there’s bound to be no exception in FIFA 23.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah having yet another incredible season for his club and Kevin De Bruyne showing why he’s probably the best midfielder on the planet, here are our FIFA 23 Premier League rating predictions – ranking the best 10 players.

Note: Obviously, these are just predictions for now, and EA can sometimes be unpredictable when it comes to player ratings, so we’ll update this list once we know the full extent of the Premier League’s top players. Some on the list also may change team as the transfer window is still open.

FIFA 23 Premier League ratings: Top 10 player predictions

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87-> 88

It’s hard to believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold is still only 23 years old. He has multiple trophies to his name, countless clean sheets, and last season he provided 2 goals and a ridiculous 19 assists from right-back for Liverpool.

He continues to be the most dangerous attacking defender in all of world football and we think EA will rightly reward him with a +1 upgrade to take him up to an 88 overall.

9. Erling Haaland: 88 -> 89

EA Sports Haaland will be swapping the yellow of Dortmund for the blue of Manchester City.

The Norwegian assassin has finally made his way to the Premier League and Man City have landed themselves, potentially, the best pure center-forward in the world. Despite several injuries, Haaland has already bagged himself 40 goals in 2022, including 22 goals in 24 league games.

He’s quick, strong, lethal with either foot, and he could be a deadly proposition for Man City in the 22/23 season.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo: 91 -> 89

It says a lot when Ronaldo only scores 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United and he’s still had a great season, such were the problems the team faced last season. Ronaldo continues to prove that his age is merely a number and he can still put away 20+ goals a season.

He will be 38 during the upcoming season and injuries are starting to affect Ronaldo a bit more, we expect CR7 to remain one of the league’s best players, but he might take a slight dip in rating.

7. Virgil Van Dijk: 89 -> 90

EA SPORTS Van Dijk will continue to stake his claim as one of the world’s best defenders in FIFA 23.

Let’s face it, the only reason Van Dijk was downgraded for FIFA 22 was because he missed practically the entire 20/21 season through injury. So to only drop 1 rating speaks volumes about the man’s ability. After a full season under his belt, two trophies in the bag, and 20 clean sheets accumulated for Liverpool, the joint-most with Man City, big Virg was back to his elite best.

He may even get a +2 upgrade, but he was helped out by fellow Liverpool stalwarts Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. So it’ll probably be a solid +1 to get him back in the 90 club.

6. Harry Kane: 90 -> 90

Harry Kane registered 27 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the 21/22 season, but 6 were in the Europa Conference League, and the talismanic England forward would actually end up being outshone by fellow forward, Son. However, he made vital contributions to the team throughout the season and finished it quite strongly to get Spurs into the Champion’s League.

On his day, Kane is as clinical as anyone and has worked assists into his game now. Don’t be surprised to see him maintain his mammoth 90 rating as he looks to return to his goalscoring best in FIFA 23.

5. Mohamed Salah: 89 -> 90

As for Mo Salah’s rating drop in Fifa 22, it’s anyone’s guess. Salah has clearly shrugged off this downgrade by answering back with a thrilling season in Liverpool’s memorable, quadruple-chasing journey. Despite the goals drying up after Christmas, Salah still netted an impressive 31 goals in all competitions and registered 16 assists.

Easily another player that could get a +2, but it’ll all come down to the discretion of EA for FIFA 23.

4. Alisson Becker: 89 -> 90

EA Sports Liverpool’s wall will prove to be hard to beat in the 22-23 Premier League season in FIFA 23

20 clean sheets for Alisson represented an amazing Premier League season for a resolute Liverpool defence in which they only conceded 26 goals in 38 games. Alisson is never one for pulling off wonder saves as his positioning and goalkeeping acumen are excellent and means he generally doesn’t need to.

We expect him to be restored to his 90-rating from FIFA 21 as he looks to build on last season and try to claim the Golden Glove for himself.

3. Ederson: 89 -> 90

You could pretty much just copy and paste all the above for Ederson here as the Brazilian shotstopper continues to match Alisson practically stride for stride as the two goalkeepers continue to vie for the spot of the world’s number one goalkeeper.

The Premier League is expected to be another dogfight between Liverpool and Man City and Ederson will be vying for that spot in the best XI come the end of the season.

EA Son continues to impress season on season.

2. Heung-Min Son: 89 -> 90

Son’s second half of the season was incredible as the Tottenham forward seemed to flourish under Antonio Conte, finishing as the Premier League Golden Boot joint winner. Along with a few assists as well, Son has seemingly grown tired of the ‘underrated’ tag and forced his way into the spotlight.

He arguably outshone Harry Kane and we think it’s time Son earns the respect he deserves and finally joins the 90 club.

1. Kevin De Bruyne: 90 -> 91

Manchester City’s unreal midfield maestro has been named the Premier League’s best player for two years running and his goals, assists, and all-around play helped City to snatch the Premier League title away from Liverpool in a dramatic final day comeback against Aston Villa.

Even though City didn’t claim any other silverware, De Bruyne’s individual season was full of countless Man of the Match performances, particularly his 4-goal haul against Wolves on May 11, 2022.

Those were our predictions for the best Premier League players in FIFA 23! For more on FIFA 23, check out how you can pre-order the game and get a discount – and our La Liga predictions and Bundesliga predictions.