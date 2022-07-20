How FIFA 23 crossplay works: Cross-platform explained for PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, & PC

Nathan Warby . 1 hour ago

FIFA 23 marks the first game in EA’s football franchise to support crossplay at launch, meaning players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can play together at long last. We’ve broken down how cross-platform play works in FIFA 23, from the modes that support it, to the platforms that can utilize it.

FIFA 23 is set to drop later this year, and football fans can’t wait to see what EA has in store for them in the last game before the big EA SPORTS FC rebrand.

While the thought of new features in the likes of Ultimate Team and Career Mode will no doubt be the biggest draw, the devs have already confirmed that a long-requested feature is finally coming in FIFA 23 – crossplay.

The ability to play with friends on different platforms is something that fans have wanted for many years, and FIFA 23 will be the first time it is fully implemented at launch.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 crossplay.

FIFA 23 crossplay explained: PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia & PC

FIFA 23 will feature cross-platform support from day one, allowing consoles from the same generation of hardware to play with one another.

This means that PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia users will be able to join and compete in matches against each other. FIFA 23 on PC is being moved to the current-gen version, so those using Steam or the Microsoft Store will be in the same pool of players as the latest consoles.

PS4 and Xbox One players will also be able to play together, but since FIFA 23 will feature vastly different features and gameplay from one generation to the next, cross-gen play won’t be available.

We’ll have to wait and see if EA finds a way to unite the generations in the future, but it’s highly unlikely that this will happen during FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is marking the end of the series by finally adding crossplay.

FIFA 23 crossplay modes

It’s been confirmed that FIFA 23 will support crossplay in all 1v1 modes, meaning any part of the game where two players go head-to-head in an online match.

Ultimate Team modes such as Division Rivals, FUT Champs, and or even one-off Friendlies can be played between PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users on current gen, and PS4 and Xbox One players on last-gen.

Online Seasons and Volta will also utilize the feature, which should see the matchmaking times decrease drastically as there are opponents across multiple platforms just waiting to be taught a footballing lesson.

Sadly, this means that co-op matches on both Ultimate Team and Seasons will be restricted to a single platform, as the crossplay is only between two individual players.

Does FIFA 23 Pro Clubs have crossplay?

The simple answer is no, Pro Clubs will not feature crossplay in FIFA 23, so friends on separate platforms won’t be able to join and play in the same club.

Crossplay only works in 1v1 modes at launch, so Pro Clubs’ high player count restricts it from making use of the feature.

Groups of players on different generations but on the same platform (PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) will fair better. Next-gen players can download the older version in order to enjoy Pro Clubs with their friends who haven’t been able to upgrade yet.

This may be disappointing to many FIFA 23 players, as Pro Clubs was arguably the mode that could have benefitted the most from crossplay.

However, all hope is not lost, as EA hasn’t ruled out the possibility of adding the feature later down the line. We’ll be sure to keep the page updated with any future developments.

