FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions: Top 10 players ranked

Nathan Warby . 1 hour ago

EA SPORTS is expected to hand out a number of OVR upgrades across the Bundesliga in the next game. Here are our predictions for the best FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings list, ranking the best 10 players in the German top flight.

The German Bundesliga is one of the biggest leagues in world football, so it’s no surprise that it’s always one of the most popular leagues in FIFA year after year.

Players often use the Bundesliga as the base of their Ultimate Team, and with stars from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig set to be some of the best cards in the game, FIFA 23 will be no exception.

But who will be the best players from the German league? We’ve put together our predictions for the top 10 best Bundesliga players in FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS Which Bundesliga stadium will be home to the most top-rated players in FIFA 23?

Note: It’s worth noting that some of the players on this list are subject to transfer rumors, so it could easily change as more deals go through. It can be hard to anticipate exactly how much players’ stats will change year upon year, so we’ll be sure to update this page as soon the official ratings are revealed.

FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings: Top 10 player predictions

10. Marco Reus: 85 -> 85

Although Marco Reus isn’t the hot property he once was, the 33-year-old remains a crucial player for Borussia Dortmund and is still one of the Bundesliga’s best on his day. Injuries may have ravaged his career, but his creativity at the top of the pitch is still a joy to watch.

The 2021/22 season was hardly his best in a yellow shirt, but he still registered nine goals in 29 Bundesliga games. We don’t think an upgrade is on the cards, but sticking at 85-rated feels fair after a solid campaign.

9. Filip Kostic: 84 -> 85

Away from the superstars of Bayern and Dortmund, Filip Kostic has quietly been establishing himself as a quality winger in the last few years. Nowhere was that more evident than last season, where the Serbian helped Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League, the club’s first major European trophy.

Kostic finished up with the most assists in the Europa League and was named the best player of the tournament by UEFA. It’s hard to see his performances going unrewarded, so our money is on a +1 upgrade and a spot in the top 10.

8. Serge Gnabry: 85 -> 86

EA Sports Serge Gnabry has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s best players.

After harsh injuries and even harsher criticism from Tony Pulis ruined his time in England, Serge Gnabry has had a meteoric rise to become one of the best players in the Bundesliga. His blistering pace and keen eye for goal have made him one of the first names on the teamsheet for Bayern, keeping some big names out of the side.

2021/22 was arguably his best season to date, notching a career-best 14 goals as his team secured another Bundesliga title. He’s spent years in the ‘underrated’ category, but a nice upgrade to 86 in FIFA 23 should be enough to give him the recognition he deserves.

7. Leon Goretzka: 87 -> 86

There’s no doubt that Leon Goretzka will be among the top of FIFA 23’s Bundesliga ratings list. The German is one of those rare talents who is effective in all areas of the pitch, whether it’s popping up with a goal or putting in a crucial last-ditch tackle.

Sadly, Goretzka managed less than 20 appearances league appearances in a forgettable season. While it’s no slight on his ability, EA will likely drop his rating slightly in FIFA 23.

6. Christopher Nkunku: 81 -> 86

EA SPORTS Nkunku had a brilliant season for his Bundesliga club.

This time last year, Christopher Nkunku was a relatively promising young midfielder who felt like he had more to give. Fast forward 12 months and, after a simply incredible breakout season, he’s been named the best player in the Bundesliga, and every heavyweight club in Europe is after his signature.

33 goal involvements in 34 matches meant he didn’t go noticed in FIFA 22 either, as he was awarded a ridiculous 11 different special cards. His lowly 81 rating feels laughable after the season he’s had, so we expect a massive boost up to 86, making him the biggest climber on this list.

5. Thomas Muller: 87 -> 87

After 14 years with the Bayern first team, it’s hard to put into words just how important Thomas Muller is to his club. He’s become the most decorated German player in the history of the game and done so with just one team.

In many ways, he often slips under the radar but last season was another great showing from the charismatic midfielder, earning him a spot in the Bundesliga TOTS. While his age of 32 probably prevents him from moving up, it would be criminal for EA to drop Muller’s rating in FIFA 23, so picture him staying as an 87.

4. Joshua Kimmich: 89 -> 90

EA Sports It’s hard to argue that Joshua Kimmich isn’t one of the best midfielders in the world.

It may seem odd to call an 89-rated midfielder underrated, but that’s exactly what Joshua Kimmich has been in recent years. His extraordinary range of passing and vision make him one of the best playmakers in the world, but he is often overshadowed by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne.

FIFA 22 awarded him a reasonable rating, but Kimmich undermined it by earning a boatload of special cards, including a Headliners and TOTS item. FIFA 23 should be the year that Kimmich joins the coveted 90-rated club, and we think EA will see it the same way.

3. Manuel Neuer: 90 -> 90

Even at 36 years of age, Bayern Munich’s long-serving stopper is still producing stunning performances week after week. The likes of Alisson and Donnarumma have emerged as top goalkeepers in recent years, but Neuer has proved that he can still mix it with the best.

His most recent campaign wasn’t his most noticeable, but the legendary keeper remained a reliable figure in Bayern’s title defense. For this reason, his 90 rating from FIFA 23 will likely carry over into FIFA 23.

2. Sadio Mane: 89 -> 90

EA Sports Sadio Mane deserves an upgrade in FIFA 23.

Sadio Mane’s move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is one of the biggest transfers of the summer, and it’s easy to see why. The Senegalese winger leaves Merseyside as an Anfield legend and as one of the world’s best attackers, thanks to his clinical finishing and superb work rate.

His teammate, Mohammed Salah, stole most of the plaudits last season, but Mane was on top form as he bagged 16 league goals. Ahead of his new chapter in Germany, a +1 bump feels almost inevitable.

1. Robert Lewandowski: 92 -> 92

Simply put, Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers the Bundesliga has ever seen. The Prolific Pole has 312 goals in the German league, second to only Gerd Muller in the all-time rankings.

At 33 years old, he’s still doing the business after netting 35 times in 34 games over the course of the last campaign, maintaining his reputation as one of the best goalscorers in Europe. A move to Barcelona has been heavily rumored, but, if he stays in Munich, there’s doubt that Lewandowski will be the best-rated Bundesliga player in FIFA 23.

Those were our predictions for the best Bundesliga players in FIFA 23! For more on FIFA 23, check out how you can pre-order the game and get a discount – and our predictions for the next set of La Liga player ratings.