FIFA 23 promo calendar: Event predictions, FUT special cards & more

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to be another year of promos and special cards to help players build their squads, but which is next on the schedule? We’ve put together a FIFA 23 promo calendar to help you keep track.

With the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season set to begin very soon, players are already plotting out their squads and how they’re going to make use of the game’s custom tactics and new Chemistry system.

While cramming your team full of high-rated gold cards is a solid way to start, pretty soon special cards are needed to take those squads to the next level. Luckily, there are plenty of FIFA 23 promos on the cards to make sure there’s never a dull moment in this season’s Ultimate Team.

We’ve put together a FIFA 23 promo calendar featuring all of the special cards and events we’re excepting to see, when they could arrive, and which is next up on the schedule.

Which FUT promo is next in FIFA 23?

EA have confirmed that FIFA 23 will kick off with the Ones to Watch promo, beginning on September 30, the same day as the game’s final release date. This event will bring in special cards for those who moved clubs during the summer transfer window and are expected to make a major impact.

These live FUT items will increase in rating throughout the year to match that player’s highest-rated Team of the Week, opening the door for some huge upgrades as the season unfolds.

EA SPORTS FUT Birthday is one of the most popular promos, will it show it up in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 promo schedule

EA SPORTS never outlines a complete line-up of promos that will feature in Ultimate Team, instead opting to surprise players with an announcement just days before each one begins.

That being said, there are a number of staples that show up every year and at a similar time. For example, Ones to Watch usually opens the FUT season, and FUT Birthday is a fan-favorite event that falls around March.

The devs also like to throw in some new events every year that players have never seen before. FIFA 22 conjured up the likes of Fantasy FUT and Versus, but we don’t expect many of them to make a return in FIFA 23.

With all this in mind, here are the expected dates for every FIFA 23 promo:

Promotion / card name FIFA 22 start date Expected FIFA 23 start date Confirmed Team of the Week Weekly Weekly Yes Ones to Watch October 1, 2021 September 30, 2022 Yes Road to the Knockouts October 15, 2021 October 14, 2022 No Rulebreakers October 29, 2021 October 28, 2022 No Team of the Group Stage December 3, 2021 December 2, 2022 No FUTMAS/Winter Wildcards December 17, 2021 December 9, 2022 No Headliners December 31, 2021 December 30, 2022 No Team of the Year January 21, 2022 January 13, 2023 No Future Stars February 4, 2022 February 3, 2023 No Road to the Final February 18, 2022 February 17, 2023 No FUT Birthday March 4, 2022 March 17, 2023 No Fantasy FUT March 18, 2022 March 31, 2023 No Team of the Season April 29, 2022 April 28, 2023 No Shapeshifters June 17, 2022 June 16, 2023 No FUTTIES July 15, 2022 July 14, 2023 No

This is just a taste of what EA could have in store in FIFA 23, with even more events to be announced over the course of the year. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with every promo as and when they are confirmed.

