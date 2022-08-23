FIFA 23 promo calendar: Event predictions, FUT special cards & more

GamingFIFA

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to be another year of promos and special cards to help players build their squads, but which is next on the schedule? We’ve put together a FIFA 23 promo calendar to help you keep track.

With the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season set to begin very soon, players are already plotting out their squads and how they’re going to make use of the game’s custom tactics and new Chemistry system.

While cramming your team full of high-rated gold cards is a solid way to start, pretty soon special cards are needed to take those squads to the next level. Luckily, there are plenty of FIFA 23 promos on the cards to make sure there’s never a dull moment in this season’s Ultimate Team.

We’ve put together a FIFA 23 promo calendar featuring all of the special cards and events we’re excepting to see, when they could arrive, and which is next up on the schedule.

Which FUT promo is next in FIFA 23?

EA have confirmed that FIFA 23 will kick off with the Ones to Watch promo, beginning on September 30, the same day as the game’s final release date. This event will bring in special cards for those who moved clubs during the summer transfer window and are expected to make a major impact.

These live FUT items will increase in rating throughout the year to match that player’s highest-rated Team of the Week, opening the door for some huge upgrades as the season unfolds.

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday
EA SPORTS
FUT Birthday is one of the most popular promos, will it show it up in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 promo schedule

EA SPORTS never outlines a complete line-up of promos that will feature in Ultimate Team, instead opting to surprise players with an announcement just days before each one begins.

That being said, there are a number of staples that show up every year and at a similar time. For example, Ones to Watch usually opens the FUT season, and FUT Birthday is a fan-favorite event that falls around March.

The devs also like to throw in some new events every year that players have never seen before. FIFA 22 conjured up the likes of Fantasy FUT and Versus, but we don’t expect many of them to make a return in FIFA 23.

With all this in mind, here are the expected dates for every FIFA 23 promo:

Promotion / card nameFIFA 22 start dateExpected FIFA 23 start dateConfirmed
Team of the WeekWeeklyWeeklyYes
Ones to WatchOctober 1, 2021September 30, 2022Yes
Road to the KnockoutsOctober 15, 2021October 14, 2022No
RulebreakersOctober 29, 2021October 28, 2022No
Team of the Group StageDecember 3, 2021December 2, 2022No
FUTMAS/Winter WildcardsDecember 17, 2021December 9, 2022No
HeadlinersDecember 31, 2021December 30, 2022No
Team of the YearJanuary 21, 2022January 13, 2023No
Future StarsFebruary 4, 2022February 3, 2023No
Road to the FinalFebruary 18, 2022February 17, 2023No
FUT BirthdayMarch 4, 2022March 17, 2023No
Fantasy FUTMarch 18, 2022March 31, 2023No
Team of the SeasonApril 29, 2022April 28, 2023No
ShapeshiftersJune 17, 2022June 16, 2023No
FUTTIESJuly 15, 2022July 14, 2023No

This is just a taste of what EA could have in store in FIFA 23, with even more events to be announced over the course of the year. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with every promo as and when they are confirmed.

