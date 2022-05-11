Will FIFA 23 have World Cup mode? Ultimate Team, game mode, more

The World Cup is a joyous occasion in football and FIFA celebrates this each time with special FIFA Ultimate Team content. With question marks over the future of the franchise, we’re here to let you know whether or not World Cup content is to be expected in FIFA 23.

In the blink of an eye, EA’s announcement that they will be ending their partnership with FIFA and will be rebranding their take on virtual football has stunned the world. Starting in 2023, the long-running football sim will begin its transition to the EA SPORTS FC name.

This has raised many questions with a key one being whether or not FIFA 23 will contain a World Cup mode. To celebrate the World Cup, EA traditionally customizes the game to feature the World Cup teams and format with the full presentation.

Given the game’s limbo state moving forward, will EA still include a World Cup mode in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 World Cup mode to go ahead?

EA quickly sought to reassure players that owners of the game will still be able to enjoy World Cup content in FIFA 23.

In the company’s official statement regarding the switch over to EA SPORTS FC, they clarified: “EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year. We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before.”

So, we would expect the usual fully-fledged World Cup add-on in Ultimate Team in which players can pack special players and use them in bespoke international competitions and game modes in FUT.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Just in case you’re not up-to-date with the 2022 World Cup happenings, the competition is going to be a strange one as it will commence in Qatar on November 21, 2022 — during the middle of the regular season for most clubs.

The reason for this is that temperatures in the country would be too hot for football in the Summer and a November/December World Cup will be better for the players.

This will result in an unavoidable clash between regular Ultimate Team content, interrupt annual promotions, and give EA some challenges to overcome.

If you enjoyed this FIFA guide, we have plenty more for you to browse:

