FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards: Weekend League Ranks & Schedule

FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League is the game’s most competitive and lucrative competition. There are 18 different ranks can be reached, with coins, player picks, and FUT packs available in the prizes. Here, we have a complete list of FIFA 21 FUT Champions rewards.

Qualification for the weekly tournament is simple enough. You need to rack up 2,000 FUT Champs points by winning games of Division Rivals, which is also another regular tournament in FIFA 21, just like last year. Another way of securing Weekend League placement is to reach Gold 3 (win 14-16 games) to be entered again the following week.

Advertisement

Included in these rewards are Team of the Week cards, which can be picked up by placing in various ranks. Later in the year’s life cycle, Team of the Season cards will take their place as well, so it’s definitely worth hitting this competition hard in Ultimate Team – even if it’s not easy.

With the first FUT Champs Weekend League coming soon, let’s run through the tournament schedule, player pick details, and reward ranks.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards Time & Release Day

FUT Champs rewards will be released every Thursday at 9am BST (UK time).

Weekend League will take place during the course of each weekend, starting on Fridays and ending on Sundays. The date of the first FUT Champs of FIFA 21 is expected to be Friday, October 16.

FUT Champs Player Picks

The player picks for FUT Champs changed up towards the end of FIFA 20, although they’re expected to rotate back to TOTW rewards for FIFA 21. When you get these picks, it means you can choose one of a selection of players to keep in your squad as an untradeable item.

Advertisement

Weekend League Ranks, Prizes & Wins Required

Bronze 3 (1 Win)

1,000 coins

2× Gold Pack

250 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 2 (2-3 Wins)

3,000 coins

2× Premium Gold Pack

500 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 1 (4-5 Wins)

7,500 coins

1× Premium Gold Players Pack

500 FUT Champions Points

Silver 3 (6-7 Wins)

10,000 coins

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1× Premium Gold Players Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Points

1× Player Pick (Max 88) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 2 (8-10 Wins)

15,000 coins

1× Rare Gold Pack

1× Mega Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Points

1× Player Pick (Max 88 OVR) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 1 (11-13 Wins)

20,000 coins

1× Mega Pack

1× 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1,500 FUT Champions Points

1× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 3 (14-16 Wins)

30,000 coins

2× Mega Pack

1× Rare Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players)

Gold 2 (17-19 Wins)

45,000 coins

1× Rare Gold Pack

2× Rare Mega Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 1 (20-22 Wins)

50,000 coins

2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Elite 3 (23-24 Wins)

70,000 coins

1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Premium TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 2 (25-26 Wins)

100,000 coins

1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Premium TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 1 (27-28 Wins)

125,000 coins

2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2× Premium TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 100-76

125,000 coins

2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 75-51

125,000 coins

3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 50-26

150,000 coins

3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 25-11

150,000 coins

4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 10-2

200,000 coins

4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 1

250,000 coins

4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1× Ultimate TOTW Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

If these rewards are to change during the course of the year, we will update this article accordingly. For more FIFA 21 news, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.