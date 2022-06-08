When does FIFA 23 early access start? EA Play 10 hours free trial guide

FIFA 23 is set to drop later this year, and FUT fans can’t wait to get hold of the new game. Luckily, if you simply can’t wait, you can play FIFA 23 thanks to EA Play. Here’s everything you need to know.

We’re edging ever closer to the worldwide release of FIFA 23, the last game in the series under the FIFA moniker. Players are itching to see how EA delivers on its promise to dish up the best game to date before the rebrand.

A handful of new licensed leagues and stadiums are already confirmed, and crossplay is coming to the franchise for the first time. But fans won’t know if all the work has paid off until they get the game in their hands.

Fortunately for those eager to lace up their boots, you can jump into FIFA 23 early with EA Play. Here’s when early access goes live and how to gain entry.

How FIFA 23 early access works

For all of their games, EA offers players 10 hours of early access if they’re a member of EA Play. However, when it comes to FIFA, the company has been known to allow 20 hours of playtime, although it isn’t confirmed if this will be the case in FIFA 23.

Unlike the beta or demo, which has features and modes stripped away, early access through EA Play unlocks the full game. That means you’ll be able to get straight to work on your Ultimate Team ahead of the competition.

It also gives the devs one last chance to iron out any problems before the day-one rush.

How to play FIFA 23 early

In order to try your hand at FIFA 23 before the worldwide launch, all you have to do is sign up for EA Play. It costs $4.99 USD / £3.99 GBP a month, or $29.99 USD / £19.99 GBP for the year.

Once you have a membership, you’ll be able to download FIFA 23 before the rest of the community and try out the new features for yourself.

Here’s how to play FIFA 23 early with EA Play:

Sign up for an EA Play subscription. Pre-load FIFA 22. Load up FIFA 22 when EA Play early access starts up. Play through your trial.

When does FIFA 23 early access start?

There is no official confirmation currently, but we expect that FIFA 23 early access will get underway just over a week before the full release. Leaks have suggested that FIFA 23 will drop on September 30, so our money would be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

From the start date, you’ll have full access to FIFA 23 and all its features. Once the 10 hours has expired, the game will remain locked until launch day.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with all the latest information, so be sure to check for more details. In the meantime, take a look at how you can pre-order FIFA 23 and get a 20% discount.