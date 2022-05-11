EA SPORTS FC: FIFA rebrand, game modes, licenses, more

In 2023, EA is rebranding its flagship football series from FIFA to EA SPORTS FC, and fans will be wondering how it affects their experience. Here’s everything we know about EA SPORTS FC so far, including the game modes, leagues, and licenses set to be included.

After a nearly 30-year partnership, FIFA 23 will be the last of EA’s football titles to use the FIFA branding. 2023 will see the launch of EA SPORTS FC, dubbed by the publisher as “the future of interactive football.”

With such a major shift, many fans will no doubt be wondering how the game they know and love will be impacted, and whether core features like Ultimate Team and Career Mode will be affected.

We’ve collected all the information we know about EA SPORTS FC into one place, including the game mode and licenses that will show up.

Contents

EA SPORTS FC game modes

The good news for FIFA fans is that EA have confirmed that all of the game modes they are used to seeing are set to return in EA SPORTS FC. As far as we know right now, there are no plans to remove any modes that currently exist in FIFA titles.

It’s no surprise to see that Ultimate Team will be returning, as it’s become one of EA’s biggest draws in recent years. How FUT, or whatever it will be shortened to going forward, is tweaked to accommodate the new branding remains to be seen.

Here are all of the game modes confirmed to feature in EA SPORTS FC:

Ultimate Team

Career Mode

Pro Clubs

VOLTA

With the newfound freedom the developers have without the restriction of the FIFA deal, it’s also possible we could see some new modes. We’ll update this section as soon as any news drops.

EA SPORTS FC leagues

One of the biggest selling points of the FIFA series over a rival like eFootball (formally PES) is the fully-realized players, clubs, and leagues it offers. It appears as though EA SPORTS FC will retain its many licenses, much to the relief of long-time fans.

EA holds the rights for over 700 teams, each with their official kits and players, from over 30 different leagues from around the world. They can also use more than 100 stadiums from these domestic leagues, including the likes of Old Trafford, San Siro, and La Bombonera.

It’s worth noting that certain teams like Juventus are not covered by the Serie A license, and that is also unlikely to change in EA SPORTS FC. Check out the full list of licensed leagues confirmed to feature:

Premier League (England)

EFL Championship (England)

EFL League One (England)

EFL League Two (England)

Ligue 1 (France)

Ligue 2 (France)

Bundesliga (Germany)

Bundesliga 2 (Germany)

3. Liga (Germany)

Serie A (Italy)

La Liga (Spain)

La Liga Smartbank (Spain)

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Liga Profesional de Futbol (Argentina)

A-League (Australia)

O. Bundesliga (Austria)

1A Pro League (Belgium)

Liga do Brasil (Brazil)

Chinese Super League (China)

3F Superliga (Denmark)

J-1 (Japan)

K League 1 (South Korea)

Liga MX (Mexico)

Eliteserien (Norway)

Ekstraklasa (Poland)

Liga Portugal (Portugal)

Premier Division (Republic of Ireland)

Liga I (Romania)

Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

SPL (Scotland)

Allsvenskan (Sweden)

Super League (Switzerland)

Super Lig (Turkey)

MLS (USA / Canada)

EA SPORTS FC licenses

On top of the usual leagues and players, EA began to expand to require licenses for other tournaments in recent years. This began with international cups and soon expanded into domestic European competitions.

The popular World Cup content is confirmed to return in FIFA 23, but there is no word on whether EA can use that particular license beyond once the partnership has ended. So, we’ll have to wait and see if Career Mode players can take part in the World Cup in EA SPORTS FC.

Luckily, UEFA is committed to keeping its partnership with the football series going. This means that the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League should all return in both Career Mode, and Ultimate Team for promos like Road to the Final.

In a statement shared along with the initial announcement, Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Director of Marketing, said: “With a shared commitment to serve football fans around the world, we look forward to our continued partnership with EA SPORTS FC to provide players with authentic in-game experiences featuring the club competitions they love.”

When is the EA SPORTS FC reveal?

Join The Club

It’s only natural that fans will still have plenty of questions and concerns regarding the future of the franchise, and EA have confirmed that a more in-depth reveal will take place in July 2023.

Here, we should get our first real look at what EA SPORTS FC has kept the same from FIFA, as well as any new innovations. But the publisher is clearly keen to focus on FIFA 23 before pulling back the curtain.

That’s everything we know about the new era of EA football titles so far, we’ll update this page with all the latest details as and when they are announced. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of our FIFA guides:

