Will FIFA 23 have crossplay? Cross-platform Ultimate Team on Playstation, Xbox & PC

Crossplay has been curiously missing from the FIFA series until now, but is FIFA 23 the year that friends on separate platforms can tackle FUT and Pro Clubs together? Here’s everything we know so far.

As multiplayer gaming moves on, crossplay is becoming the new norm. More and more big titles are letting friends separated by platform bridge the gap and hop into their favorite games together.

The likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite, in particular, have pushed this move, but crossplay has remained absent from EA’s lucrative FIFA series. In FIFA 22, even those playing on different generations of the same platform couldn’t play together.

With FIFA 23 set to hit shelves later this year, will this finally be the year that crossplay comes to the series?

Will FIFA 23 have crossplay on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, or PC?

According to an exclusive story from Tom Henderson, yes, FIFA 23 will be the first game in the football series to support crossplay.

Although EA themselves are yet to officially confirm the feature, this is the first solid hint that it’s on the way. So fans can hold out hope that this long-awaited option is coming at last.

At the moment, the likes of Division Rivals and FUT Champions are played out solely between those on the same platform. Even PS4 and PS5 owners play on a different version of the game, meaning there is no way to crossover between the two.

If a next-gen owner wants to join a Pro Clubs game, or play Ultimate Team Co-op, they are forced to download the last-gen file of FIFA 22.

Assuming the leaks are true, EA will likely have to take cues from CoD or Fortnite to make crossplay a smooth experience. Much like the two games mentioned, the username attached to players’ EA accounts may well be how you add players on different platforms to your FIFA friendslist.

It remains to be seen how FIFA 23 will cope with the gameplay difference between different platforms and console generations. Matches in FIFA 22 tend to feel faster on older hardware, so EA will have work to do to make the experiences feel identical regardless of where you play.

There, you have it! That was everything we know so far about FIFA 23 crossplay. We’ll be sure to update this hub with any fresh details as we get closer to the game’s release.

