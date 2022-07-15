FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions: Top 10 players ranked

Ryan Lemay . 36 minutes ago

Fresh off a treble-winning season, some Real Madrid stars are in line for OVR upgrades in FIFA 23. Here are our FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions, ranking the best 10 players in the league for the next game.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the faces of Spanish football, but La Liga is a deep league with some of the most exciting players in Ultimate Team.

After a turbulent start to the season, club legend Xavi took the reigns at Barcelona and has the European giant firing on all cylinders again. Atletico Madrid also struggled to match its title-winning form from the previous season. Despite some struggles, La Liga still attracts big-name talent and it’s shaping up to be a busy transfer window in Spain.

Who will be the best La Liga player in FIFA 23? We’ve made predictions for the top 10 best La Liga players in FIFA 23 – so let’s run through them.

EA SPORTS Karim Benzema looks like a shoo-in for the Balon D’Or this year – but what will his rating be in FIFA 23?

Note: It’s worth noting that some of the players on this list are subject to transfer rumors, so things could easily change as more moves are confirmed. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the official ratings are revealed.

FIFA 23 La Liga ratings: Top 10 player predictions

10. Marcos Llorente 86 -> 86

Llorente played a vital role in Atletico Madrid’s 2021 La Liga Title campaign, finishing with 14 goals and 13 assists. The rising star’s rating leaped from an 82 rating to 86 in FIFA 22, but don’t expect another significant jump.

Llorente struggled to replicate his success, finishing with only two assists in 29 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season. A down season does not necessarily warrant a downgrade for the versatile midfielder, but he most likely won’t be upgraded.

9. Frenkie De Jong 87 -> 86

Frenkie De Jong may not be a Barcelona member by the summer’s end, but for now, the midfield maestro will be included in our La Liga predictions.

De Jong has frequently been regarded as one of the top midfielders in the world. However, he was slightly overshadowed by the blossoming superstar Pedri this season. The Dutch midfielder will probably keep his rating or drop one or two points after a below-average season.

8. Jordi Alba 86 -> 87

Barcelona almost replaced Jordi Alba, but the long-serving left-back proved his worth under the new manager Xavi. Alba rose to the occasion and helped lead the Catalan club back into a Champions League qualifying position.

EA tends to downgrade players when they reach their mid-30s heavily, but Jordi Alba continues to defy father time and could receive a slight boost in FIFA 23.

7. Toni Kroos 88 -> 87

Toni Kroos is consistently one of the best midfielders in the world and has been an absolute workhorse for Real Madrid. Real Madrid is ushering in a new age at the club, and Kroos may become the odd man out.

Aurelien Tchoameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde are all young and talented midfielders vying for heavy minutes. The 32-year-old Toni Kroos may be ousted from the starting lineup but will most likely keep his high 80s overall.

6. Luka Modric 87 -> 88

EA SPORTS At 36 years of age, Modric looks almost as good as ever.

Luka Modric somehow managed to turn back the clock and extend his reign as one of the best midfielders in the world. The orchestrator pulled all of the right strings for Real Madrid this season and played a crucial role in their treble-winning campaign.

EA may not upgrade the Croatian maestro’s rating, as he is 36 years old, but it looks on the cards after the season he put together.

5. Casemiro 89 -> 89

EA SPORTS Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Casemiro does all of the dirty work for Real Madrid and can shut down the best of the world’s best strikers on any given matchday. The Brazilan brick wall often goes unnoticed for his work, yet he was at the heart of Real Madrid’s treble campaign and can always be relied upon for results.

The reliable defensive midfielder didn’t necessarily do enough to bump him into club 90, but he did more than what’s required to keep an 89 rating in FIFA 23.

4. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 90 -> 89

EA SPORTS Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could receive a slight downgrade in FIFA 23.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was heralded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after leading Barcelona to a league title in 2018 – and he’s bound to be near the top of FIFA 23’s La Liga rating charts. The German goalkeeper’s form steadily declined over the next few seasons, and this season was arguably his worst statistical year yet.

Ter Stegen is still a phenomenal passer, but he can longer be relied on to make the crucial game-saving stops he used to. For that reason, Ter Stegen may receive a slight downgrade in FIFA 23.

3. Jan Oblak 91 -> 90

EA SPORTS Jan Oblak is always one of the most used goalkeepers in FIFA.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak had a shocking season compared to his title-winning campaign the year prior. In the 2020/21 season, Oblak only conceded 25 goals and saved 80% of the shots against him. This season, Oblak had a 62.5% save percentage and conceded 43 goals.

Oblak can not be solely blamed for Atletico Madrid’s shortcomings, but the world-class keeper may see a slightly decreased FIFA 23 rating.

2. Thibaut Courtois 89 -> 91

EA Sports Thibaut Courtois could be the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23.

Thibaut Courtois etched his name in the ‘best goalkeeper’ conversation last season. The Belgian goalkeeper stole the show in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool. Courtois’ nine saves were the most in a Champions League final since 2003-04.

Courtois only conceded 29 total goals in La Liga this season, and the Belgian led the Champions League with an 80% save percentage. Courtois should receive a big upgrade in FIFA 23.

1. Karim Benzema 89 -> 92

Leading the pack is none other than Karim Benzema. The clinical finisher tore through the largest European sides, scoring a combined 10 goals against PSG, Chelsea, and Man City in the final stages of the Champions League.

The French forward scored 42 total goals and tallied 14 assists, capping off one of the greatest individual seasons in football history. Benzema led Real Madrid to a treble and still has the opportunity to win a World Cup in the same calendar year.

Benzema will surely receive a massive upgrade, and deservedly so after his otherworldly 2021/22 campaign – wrapping up our Top 10 predictions for the best FIFA 23 La Liga player ratings.