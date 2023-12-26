Our Diablo 4 DLC wishlist for 2024 & beyond

Here’s what we want to see from Diablo 4‘s annual DLC expansions in 2024 and in subsequent years, playable classes, bosses, returning characters, and more.

We know that Diablo 4’s first DLC expansion will be Vessel of Hatred which will launch in late 2024 and will see Mephisto take center stage as the game‘s main villain, following in the footsteps of his daughter (and arch-enemy) Lilith. The trailer has teased that players will be returning to the jungles of Kurast, a classic location from Diablo 2 and the home of the Witch Doctor character class.

However, that’s all we know at this stage, and that’s just the first of many planned expansion packs and DLCs that will be arriving for Diablo 4 in the future. Below, we’ll reveal our wishlist for Diablo 4 as it moves into 2024, and what we’d like to see in 2025 and beyond. This includes DLC, seasons, character classes, secret cow levels, and more.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Where does Diablo 4 go from here?

Annual DLC roadmap

We hope the Vessel of Hatred expansion will finally give Mephisto his time to shine. The Lord of Hatred is a Prime Evil but has always been overshadowed by his brothers Baal and Diablo. Seeing Mephisto return to his old stomping ground of Kurast will be full of nostalgia, especially for Diablo 2 fans, but there needs to be more to it.

Vessel of Hatred will likely end with Mephisto’s defeat, and further teases about the return of Diablo, but Mephisto really needs to make his presence felt in the first DLC. Perhaps he can kill off a major character or there can be some other twist in the demonic tail? After Vessel of Hatred, all eyes will be on the second annual expansion in 2025 where we predict Baal, The Lord of Hatred, will return to the setting.

Having both Baal and Mephisto trying to conquer Sanctuary before (we suspect) Diablo inevitably returns in a third DLC, possibly in 2026, makes sense. Diablo 4 is a live service game and one that Blizzard plans on supporting for years to come. The Lord of Terror is conspicuous by his absence in Diablo 4, but the game’s ending has already teased Diablo’s return.

This can’t happen too late, but it also can’t be rushed, and marketing each DLC around a different Prime Evil is a nice way to segment the DLC and tell new stories with the three biggest bad guys in the series. It also allows Blizzard to get creative with their boss fights, making new Uber Mephistos, Baals, and Diablos.

We don’t know how many expansions Diablo 4 will end up getting, and Blizzard likely doesn’t either at this stage, but we think a possible fourth DLC should find a way to bring back Lilith, she is the star of Diablo 4 after all, and there’s so much potential for the character going forward. Concluding her story in the base game’s ending seems a little odd. Therefore, we don’t think we’ve seen the last of the Daughter of Hatred.

Blizzard Entertainment So far, Mephisto has only shown up as the Bloody Wolf.

Character classes

Diablo 4 was the first game in the series to not introduce any new character classes, instead, it brought back some classics from Diablo 1, 2, and 3. However, there are still some notable gaps in the roster. There’s currently no holy warrior like the Paladin, Crusader, or Templar. All three represent different factions within the Diablo universe but there’s a connecting tissue between them. Such a character would be an interesting addition to Diablo 4, especially considering the role the church plays in the game.

We’re also missing a hand-to-hand combatant like the Monk or Diablo 2’s Assassin class. The Assassin, like the Demon Hunter class, is an extension of the Rogue class that is included in Diablo 4, so we don’t think that one will be coming. However, the Monk was a popular class in Diablo 3 and Immortal so we think it’s only a matter of time until a Monk class arrives, or something equivalent to it.

Diablo Immortal added the Blood Knight class, a Blade-like daywalker who used vampiric abilities to hunt and destroy the creatures of the night. This class is not unlike certain skills we got to use in Season 2, so it will be fun to see if Diablo 4 leans into the vampire threat further and eventually adds the Blood Knight class.

As Vessel of Hatred will be set in Kurast, we may see the return of the Witch Doctors and potentially get that character class added to Diablo 4. This class was added in Diablo 3 and fulfilled a role similar to that of the Necromancer and Druid. However, as both the Necromancer and Druid are already playable in Diablo 4, this may be too many summoner classes for one game. Although, the Witch Doctor and Necromancer coexisted just fine in Diablo 3.

Then again, Blizzard has said they plan on adding “something players have never seen before” in Vessel of Hatred, so we may end up getting a wholly new character class in the first Diablo 4 DLC. Yet with the game apparently getting an expansion a year for the foreseeable future, there’s plenty of time for some returning favourites. Our money is on the first being a twist on an existing class, making it fill one of the above character types while being something fresh at the same time.

Blizzard Entertainment Could the Blood Knight come to Diablo 4?

Seasonal content

Diablo 4’s seasonal content will continue irrespective of DLCs and expansions and will likely continue to just represent fun new ways to play the game. But as more expansions arrive, the possibilities around seasons will continue to grow. Our biggest wish is for new content, like quests and characters from Diablo 4’s seasons to be incorporated into the main game.

Keep the seasonal gimmicks and benefits for those who play during a season, sure, but once a season ends, we think Blizzard should add any story content to the overall ‘Eternal’ aspect of the game. This will ensure players will be able to enjoy the content with all of their characters. Also, let’s be honest, not every player is going to engage with every season.

So, if seasons continue to add fresh story content, this will eventually need to exist beyond a temporary time frame, if the Diablo 4 is to remain coherent. The Vampire quest from Season 2 of Diablo 4 is great, but it shouldn’t go away forever once the season ends. With Blizzard revealing that the Abattoir of Zir will return after Season 2, we’re confident that this wish will become reality soon enough.

Blizzard Entertainment It would be great if seasonal missions stuck around after a season ended.

Returning characters

Diablo 4 has a rich universe full of brilliant characters who deserve to be seen again. Diablo 4 did a great job of existing separately from previous games, telling its own story, but it was nice to see returning characters like Lorath or the now unrecognizable Meshif. It would be fun to see who else is out there, such as what’s Tyrael up to since the High Heavens were invaded by Diablo? Is he aware of Lilith? How did he react to the rise of Inarius? Has Imperious softened his view on humanity? Is Malthael still a threat?

Rumors suggest that Zoltun Kulle is returning in Season 3 of Diablo 4, which we hope is true, but we really hope Blizzard brings back some other classic characters from the series’ past. We also include bad guys and bosses in this. It’s been a while since we’ve got to fight The Skeleton King and there are also some Lesser Evils still unaccounted for at the end of Diablo 4.

We also would love to see followers return, either as mercenaries or characters like Kormac, Lyndon, and Eirena. While Lyndon was part of a side quest in Diablo 4, it would be great to see a new set of characters join the player as companions. One of the best parts of Diablo 3 was the banter between the companions and player character, and seeing how their relationship developed throughout the game.

Blizzard Entertainment Tyrael is likely to still be in his human form at the start of Diablo 4.

Working with the community

Diablo 4 was released to positive reviews, just read ours, but a lot of this goodwill was lost during Season 1. While Season 2 has been a vast improvement over the first outing, there are still issues with Diablo 4 that need addressing, most recently some concerns over Helltides and other endgame content.

To keep players interested, Blizzard will need to be transparent with its community and work to reward player investment, not take it for granted. It can do this by opening lines of communication and compromising when necessary.

Secret cow level

Keep the faith with this one. Nothing has been confirmed by Blizzard as of yet, but the signs are there. It would be udderly ridiculous if this wasn’t added to the game eventually.

