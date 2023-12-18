Diablo 4 dev promises Abattoir of Zir will return after Season 2

According to a Diablo 4 developer, the Abattoir of Zir dungeon will not be limited to Season 2: Season of Blood.

Blizzard introduced Diablo players to the Abattoir of Zir dungeon at the start of Season 2. This challenging new update pushed even the most skilled players to their limit early on, forcing developers to issue a patch that balanced Paragon Glyph experience and nerfed the dungeon’s difficulty.

Users have cited other areas that need improvement, too. Most notably, not everyone is happy with the rewards the dungeon dishes out. One person argued that as the hardest dungeon, the Abattoir of Zir should grant rewards better than those awarded during Nightmare Dungeons.

Based on one developer’s response to such feedback, the crew at Blizzard couldn’t agree more.

Diablo 4’s Abattoir of Zir will return in the future, developer says

A player recently reached out to Diablo’s Community Development Director Adam Fletcher, specifically to ask that Abattoir of Zir receive better rewards.

Fletcher responded by noting that this critique has cropped up a lot since the Diablo 4 Season 2 launch. Blizzard isn’t taking it lightly, either. According to Fletcher, players can expect better rewards from the “final iteration for [Abattoir of Zir] in the future.”

While the dungeon will depart when Season 2 ends on January 23, the developer’s comment suggests Blizzard has bigger plans for the Abattoir of Zir.

What those plans may entail and when they might come to fruition remains to be seen for the time being. Still, players can look forward to a future where the dungeon’s high-risk runs promise better rewards.

Diablo 4’s second season didn’t only result in Abattoir of Zir’s debut. It also opened the door to vampire abilities, new endgame bosses, and much more. As of writing, Blizzard has yet to unveil what lies ahead for Season 3.