When is Diablo Immortal Season 20? Unholy Passengers, Tristram Cathedral & more

Diablo Immortal Season 20 is live. Here’s what to expect from this new Battle Pass update, known this season as Unholy Passengers.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is here with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Unholy Passengers and will feature a selection of gameplay tweaks, cosmetics, and seasonal rewards such as gold, exp, Crests, Hilts, and more. As usual, the Battle Pass comes with free and premium options.

Shady Stock, Fractured Plane, and Alley of Blood all return in Season 20, but unlike season 18’s Fresh Meat concept, Season 20 doesn’t appear to be hanging its hat on any particular theme. However, players will see a boost in XP if they play between December 7 and 19, 2023.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 20 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 20 is live from November 23, 2023, at 3 AM server time.

Season 20 Battle Pass: Unholy Passengers

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 20 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 20 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

From December 7 AM to December 18, 3 AM server time, players over Level 30 can participate in an event that previews the next major update. During the event, players will receive a 100% bonus to XP earned from Battle Pass levels.

Rewards will be available on Days 2, 4, and 8 of the event and can be unlocked simply by logging in and completing daily tasks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

