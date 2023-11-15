Diablo 4 DLC: 7 villains who could return

Diablo 4 has an undisclosed number of annual expansions coming our way and each one could feature a new or returning villain. Here are 7 Diablo villains who could return in DLC.

Diablo 4 has already seen the return of several villains from previous games such as The Butcher, Andariel, and Duriel. With Lilith defeated and her father Mephisto set to take center stage in the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion, we’re likely to see other Diablo villains rise in subsequent DLC.

The series has a range of villains waiting in the wings to return and cause havoc in Sanctuary. Even Zoltun Kulle is rumored to be returning in Season 3 of the game. Of course, we’re likely to see new emerging threats in future Diablo 4 expansions, such as the vampires or other enemies.

However, we think it’s a safe bet that Blizzard has a plan for its DLC roadmap and one that involves the return of several series villains. Some of which have already been strongly hinted at. So, with that in mind, here are 7 villains who could return in Diablo 4 DLC, and in some cases, have an entire expansion dedicated to them.

Spoilers for Diablo 4 and earlier entries are below.

1. Leoric: The Skeleton King

Blizzard Entertainment Leoric has already returned from death twice before.

Leoric was the king of Khanduras in Diablo 1 and was corrupted in that game along with his youngest son Albrecht who became a vessel of Diablo. Leoric would morph into the terrifying Skeleton King after going mad, dying, and rising from the grave in Tristram Cathedral. He would be fought and seemingly destroyed by his oldest son Aiden and his allies, but this would turn out to be just a mere hibernation.

He was resurrected in Diablo 3 and began a fresh rampage in the Cathedral, this time targeting New Tristram, before being defeated in a boss fight by the Nephalem. While we imagine Leoric will likely stay dead in the Diablo lore, as even D3 made him feel like somewhat of a parody, he could be made an endgame boss in Diablo 4. He might pop up like the Butcher does in random dungeons, needing to either be killed or escaped from.

2. Malthael: The Angel of Death

Blizzard Entertainment Malthael is the Angel of Death and considers humans to be demon-spawn.

After Diablo was defeated in D3, Malthael filled the role of the main villain in the Reaper of Souls expansion, attacking Sanctuary and murdering huge portions of the population. He was eventually defeated by the Nephalem and destroyed, but like demons, can an angel ever truly be killed?

What made Malthael such a great villain was he represented the extreme aspects of the forces of Heaven after spending 3 whole games fighting Hell. Should the character return in a future DLC he could pick up where he left off. While Lilith wanted to weaponize humanity against the Prime Evils, Malthael simply wanted to wipe it out, making him a truly terrifying enemy.

3. Belial: The Lord of Lies

Blizzard Entertainment Belial could cause a lot of trouble if he returned.

Belial brought the empire of Caldeum to its knees in Diablo 3 simply through espionage and duplicity. He was defeated by the Nephalem and later absorbed into Diablo, but was freed by Maltheal when the Black Soulstone was destroyed. This means the Lord of Lies is currently in Hell, likely plotting his comeback.

Belial was one of the Lesser Evils who didn’t side with Lilith, but he also has no love for Diablo and the other Prime Evils. However, he could join forces with them if the offer was sweet enough. He also has a history of siding with his brother Azmodan, meaning the pair could attack Sanctuary together in a future Diablo 4 expansion. Or the Lord of Lies could strike out on his own.

4. Azmodan: The Lord of Sin

Blizzard Entertainment Azmodan nearly conquered Sanctuary on his own.

Once Belial was defeated and before Diablo was resurrected in D3, Azmodan served as the big bad, besieging Sanctuary with his vast demonic army before being cast into the Black Soulstone after he too was beaten. This was of course a long con to bring back Diablo, but Azmodan didn’t know that and is likely salty with the Prime Evils for using him as they did.

Azmodan is a competent demon lord with many followers, he once led a revolt against the Prime Evils, but this too was a manipulation by them to appear weaker than they were. The Lord of Sin may well be fed up with being a pawn in Diablo’s game and could seek revenge as well as the opportunity to prove himself. He may ally with Belial again for this – or could star as the main big bad in an upcoming Diablo 4 DLC.

5. Baal: The Lord of Destruction

Blizzard Entertainment Baal is nearly as dangerous as Diablo and was the final boss of Diablo 2.

Baal is a Prime Evil and the brother of Diablo and Mephisto. He was also the main villain of the Diablo 2 expansion called The Lord of Destruction after him. The character hasn’t been seen since the end of Diablo 2 after he was defeated but was confirmed to have been absorbed by Diablo in D3, before being cast back to Hell during Maltheal’s rampage.

While Mephisto is set to be the villain of Diablo 4’s first expansion, we’d place a wager that Baal will be the main villain of the second one. He could be working together with his brothers like he did in D2, although, both Baal and Diablo have been quick to abandon, forget about, and even enslave their fellow Prime Evils when the opportunity presents itself.

6. Diablo: The Lord of Terror

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo is always pulling the strings.

Let’s be honest, this is his franchise, so Diablo’s return in a future expansion is inevitable. The Lord of Terror is the master of playing the long game and always has a plan in place to facilitate his return. He’s even allowed himself to be defeated in the past if it means scoring a bigger victory later. While Diablo may not have the support of his fellow Lords of Hell after his antics in Diablo 3, he’s the most powerful and malevolent of the Prime Evils, so likely won’t need them.

His return was also foreshadowed at the end of Diablo 4’s campaign, not just in a vision by the playable character, but in a warning by Lilith. A stained glass window depicting Diablo also loomed over Lilith while she claimed to be the only one who could stop him. While we think that humanity will ultimately triumph over the Prime Evils, Diablo’s next attack on Sanctuary could be his most destructive yet. However, we imagine he’ll bide his time and observe how his brother’s invasions go first.

7. Lilith: Daughter of Hatred

Blizzard Entertainment We don’t think we’ve seen the last of the Daughter of Hatred.

Bet you didn’t see this one coming did you? Yes, Lilith was defeated at the end of Diablo 4’s campaign, seemingly killed or banished, but we’re of the view that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of her. Lilith’s ultimate goal is to reclaim Sanctuary, the world she created, and to purge the forces of Heaven and Hell from it. The issue is she sees humanity as her property and has little regard for their lives.

Ultimately, Lilith was undone by her demonic nature, but a shock return could see a very different Daughter of Hatred, one who switches her tactics and isn’t so focused on revenge or domination. Blizzard went to a lot of effort to create the multi-layered, and at times sympathetic, character of Lilith and we don’t think they’d discard her so easily. After all, demons can never be truly killed. Eventually, Lilith will return and we think it’ll be during a future Diablo 4 expansion.

So, there you have it, that's 7 Diablo villains that could return in Diablo 4.

