Diablo 4 players reveal “real reason” behind Helltide hate

Diablo 4 players have shared the “real reason” why the game’s Helltide events are disliked by so many people.

The new Diablo title added a host of new features to flesh out every facet of the core experience. Helltides serve as one such feature, providing a fresh set of challenges to players who choose to explore the endgame content.

These events randomly appear in the open world once players on Nightmare difficulty reach World Tier 3. Demonic energy surges into the world of Sanctuary, allowing slightly overpowered versions of Lilith’s demonic forces to swarm an area. The benefit to taking on these foes is the loot they drop and the Aberrant Cinders (currency) they leave behind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Diablo 4 players have had a love-hate relationship with these demonic events since launch. Time gating has proven an issue for many; meanwhile, others simply believe they aren’t fun activities. And it seems the disdain for Helltides won’t end anytime soon.

Diablo 4 players explain their dislike of Helltide events

According to one Reddit user, the “real reason” for the Helltide hatred can be explained with one word – backtracking. The player argues that having to constantly turn around and pick up Aberrant Cinders stalls any sense of momentum.

Article continues after ad

“If you hated backtracking in NM dungeons, it never compared to the sum of all the mini backtracks you’re constantly doing in a Helltide, and it makes it feel super tedious,” the Redditor continued.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Helltides last for an hour after spawning.

Many in the thread agreed, with one person writing, “Yeah I miss auto-pickup. I wish they’d just add it back.” Someone else suggested that Blizzard should take lessons from Diablo 3. “What they should do is what they did in D3 with kill streak. Once [you’re] done with a kill streak, you can get a certain amount of cinders depending on how many mobs you killed.”

Article continues after ad

Others think Diablo 4’s Helltide issues go far beyond backtracking. “My issue is it’s boring to not have even a tiny bit of a challenge, and not having good enough density,” another Redditor said in the thread.

Article continues after ad

A different user noted that more variety within the events themselves would probably help. “There needs to be more events in helltides. Most of it is just mindlessly walking around killing stray mobs.”

While recent updates have improved Helltides to some extent, it’s clear players long for a pretty drastic overhaul.