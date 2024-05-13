Diablo 4: How to use Malignant Powers in Season 4

Malignant Powers served as the theme for Diablo 4‘s first season, known as Malignant Hearts. These allowed players to wield powerful abilities for a limited time, but Malignant Powers were removed from the game once the season ended and made way for Vampiric Powers.

However, in Season 2 of Diablo 4, Malignant Powers made a comeback in the form of Malignant Rings, picking some of the most popular powers and turning them into items players could hunt down and equip. As Season 4 of Diablo 4 kicks off, here’s how to use Maglinant Powers.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Malignant Powers returned during Patch 1.2.2.

Malignant Rings in Season 4

Out of the many original Malignant Powers from Season 1 of Diablo 4, only 5 were brought back in Season 2 as Malignant Rings and will likely continue to exist in Season 4 and beyond. However, Blizzard may add more Malignant Rings in time.

The Malignant Powers available currently as rings in Diablo 4 are the following:

Malignant Ring Character Class Action Ring of Red Furor Barbarian Guarantees a critical strike of a skill after spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop Sorcerer Elemental damage increased by 10-15% for 4 seconds for each elemental damage dealt. Airidah’s Inexorable Will Druid Deals additional damage to enemies after casting an Ultimate Skill, pulling in distant enemies. Writhing Band of Trickery Rogue Spawns a Decoy Trap after casting a Subterfuge Skill every 12 seconds. Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul Necromancer Automatically triggers Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion and, Corpse Tendrills when equipped.

If more Malignant Powers are added to the game, we’ll be sure to add them here.

Where to find Malignant Rings

Malignant Rings exclusively drop from the boss Echoes of Varshan and must be farmed from battling him. While a Malignant Ring isn’t a guaranteed drop from defeating Varshan, they are quite a common reward for successfully taking him down.

Varshan was the final boss from Season 1 of Diablo 4, but he can still be summoned and fought even in the current Season.

Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides to prepare for another trek into the hellish plane of Sanctuary.

