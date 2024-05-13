GamingDiablo

Diablo 4: How to use Malignant Powers in Season 4

Sam Smith
Varshan the consumedBlizzard Entertainment

Malignant Powers served as the theme for Diablo 4‘s first season, known as Malignant Hearts. These allowed players to wield powerful abilities for a limited time, but Malignant Powers were removed from the game once the season ended and made way for Vampiric Powers.

However, in Season 2 of Diablo 4, Malignant Powers made a comeback in the form of Malignant Rings, picking some of the most popular powers and turning them into items players could hunt down and equip. As Season 4 of Diablo 4 kicks off, here’s how to use Maglinant Powers.

diablo 4 season of the malignant artBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 4’s Malignant Powers returned during Patch 1.2.2.

Malignant Rings in Season 4

Out of the many original Malignant Powers from Season 1 of Diablo 4, only 5 were brought back in Season 2 as Malignant Rings and will likely continue to exist in Season 4 and beyond. However, Blizzard may add more Malignant Rings in time.

The Malignant Powers available currently as rings in Diablo 4 are the following:

Malignant RingCharacter ClassAction
Ring of Red FurorBarbarianGuarantees a critical strike of a skill after spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds.
Tal Rasha’s Iridescent LoopSorcererElemental damage increased by 10-15% for 4 seconds for each elemental damage dealt.
Airidah’s Inexorable WillDruidDeals additional damage to enemies after casting an Ultimate Skill, pulling in distant enemies.
Writhing Band of TrickeryRogueSpawns a Decoy Trap after casting a Subterfuge Skill every 12 seconds.
Ring of the Sacrilegious SoulNecromancerAutomatically triggers Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion and, Corpse Tendrills when equipped.

If more Malignant Powers are added to the game, we’ll be sure to add them here.

Where to find Malignant Rings

Malignant Rings exclusively drop from the boss Echoes of Varshan and must be farmed from battling him. While a Malignant Ring isn’t a guaranteed drop from defeating Varshan, they are quite a common reward for successfully taking him down.

Varshan was the final boss from Season 1 of Diablo 4, but he can still be summoned and fought even in the current Season.

Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides to prepare for another trek into the hellish plane of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Sam Smith

Sam is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto specializing in Survival Horror, Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Soulslikes. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

keep reading
Diablo 4 Season 4 Helltides
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to use Vampiric Powers in Season 4
Sam Smith
Seneschal Companion Diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo 4 players call for Seneschal companion to be added to Eternal Realm
Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 Masterworking Key Art
Diablo
Blizzard reveals major cost increase for Diablo Season 4’s Masterworking mechanic
Ethan Dean
diablo 4 gauntlet
Diablo
Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode deactivated?
Brianna Reeves
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech