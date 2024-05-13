Diablo 4: How to use Vampiric Powers in Season 4

Vampiric Powers were a popular feature that was added to Diablo 4 in Season 2. However, as they were a seasonal gimmick, they were removed once that season ended, much to the dismay of fans.

The good news is that Vampiric Powers returned midway through Season 3, but this time as Aspects rather than as a seasonal feature.

Season 4 is likely to keep this system, just as previous seasons kept Malignant Heart powers around after Season 1, making these blood-sucking abilities a permanent feature of Diablo 4. As a new season kicks off, here’s how players can access Vampiric Powers in Season 4 of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Vampire Powers are back!

How to use Vampiric Powers in Season 4

Where Season 2 allowed players to select Vampiric Powers from their inventory menu by scrolling across to seasonal powers, they can now be found in the Aspect menu once each Power has been unlocked.

Many of the systems used to select Vampire Powers are gone in Season 4, instead, the individual effects of (some) Vampiric Powers must be unlocked the same way most others Legendary Aspect are in the game. The easiest way to get them is by gambling your Murmoring Obels with characters like Kadala in Westmarch.

Unlike Aspect Powers that are unlocked by clearing dungeons, Vampiric Powers are simply part of the general Legendary Powers pool, so they essentially need to be farmed rather than found in a specific location.

Blizzard Entertainment It’s still possible to slay some vampires in Diablo 4.

Which Vampiric Powers can be unlocked?

Out of the original 22 Vampiric Powers from Season 2 of Diablo 4, only 6 were brought back in Season 3, and will likely continue to exist in Season 4 and beyond. However, it’s entirely possible that Blizzard will add more Vampiric Powers in time.

The Vampiric Powers available currently in Diablo 4 are the following:

Offensive Aspect of Accursed Touch

Blood Boil Offensive Aspect.

Offensive Aspect. Undying Defensive Aspect.

Defensive Aspect. Mobility Aspect of Metamorphosis .

. Offensive Aspect of the Moonrise .

. Hectic Utility Aspect

Here’s what each Vampiric Power does and what items you should gamble on for the best chance of receiving it:

Vampiric Power Aspect Type Action Gamble Metamorphosis Offensive Become Unstoppable for 2.5 seconds by turning into a colony of bats. Enemies also take damage and are infected with the Vampiric Curse. Boots Hectic Utility Reduces active cooldown after casting 5 basic skills. Boots, Chest, Shield, Gloves Undying Defensive Heals you when you cast a skill. Doubles when below 50% health. Pants Accursed Touch Offensive Chance for your skills to infect enemies with the Vampiric Curse. Gloves Blood Boiling Offensive Spawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops, next skill will Overpower. Gloves Moonrise Offensive 4% increase in attack speed, stacks 5 times increasing Basic Skill damage and movement speed. Gloves

If more Vampiric Powers are added to the game, we’ll be sure to add them here.

Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides to prepare for another trek into the hellish plane of Sanctuary.

