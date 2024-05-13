GamingDiablo

Diablo 4: How to use Vampiric Powers in Season 4

Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 HelltidesBlizzard Entertainment

Vampiric Powers were a popular feature that was added to Diablo 4 in Season 2. However, as they were a seasonal gimmick, they were removed once that season ended, much to the dismay of fans.

The good news is that Vampiric Powers returned midway through Season 3, but this time as Aspects rather than as a seasonal feature.

Season 4 is likely to keep this system, just as previous seasons kept Malignant Heart powers around after Season 1, making these blood-sucking abilities a permanent feature of Diablo 4. As a new season kicks off, here’s how players can access Vampiric Powers in Season 4 of Diablo 4.

diablo 4 1.2.1 patch notesBlizzard Entertainment
Vampire Powers are back!

How to use Vampiric Powers in Season 4

Where Season 2 allowed players to select Vampiric Powers from their inventory menu by scrolling across to seasonal powers, they can now be found in the Aspect menu once each Power has been unlocked.

Many of the systems used to select Vampire Powers are gone in Season 4, instead, the individual effects of (some) Vampiric Powers must be unlocked the same way most others Legendary Aspect are in the game. The easiest way to get them is by gambling your Murmoring Obels with characters like Kadala in Westmarch.

Unlike Aspect Powers that are unlocked by clearing dungeons, Vampiric Powers are simply part of the general Legendary Powers pool, so they essentially need to be farmed rather than found in a specific location.

Diablo 4 1.2.1 patch notesBlizzard Entertainment
It’s still possible to slay some vampires in Diablo 4.

Which Vampiric Powers can be unlocked?

Out of the original 22 Vampiric Powers from Season 2 of Diablo 4, only 6 were brought back in Season 3, and will likely continue to exist in Season 4 and beyond. However, it’s entirely possible that Blizzard will add more Vampiric Powers in time.

The Vampiric Powers available currently in Diablo 4 are the following:

  • Offensive Aspect of Accursed Touch
  • Blood Boil Offensive Aspect.
  • Undying Defensive Aspect.
  • Mobility Aspect of Metamorphosis.
  • Offensive Aspect of the Moonrise.
  • Hectic Utility Aspect

Here’s what each Vampiric Power does and what items you should gamble on for the best chance of receiving it:

Vampiric PowerAspect TypeActionGamble
MetamorphosisOffensiveBecome Unstoppable for 2.5 seconds by turning into a colony of bats. Enemies also take damage and are infected with the Vampiric Curse.Boots
HecticUtilityReduces active cooldown after casting 5 basic skills.Boots, Chest, Shield, Gloves
UndyingDefensiveHeals you when you cast a skill. Doubles when below 50% health.Pants
Accursed TouchOffensiveChance for your skills to infect enemies with the Vampiric Curse.Gloves
Blood BoilingOffensiveSpawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops, next skill will Overpower.Gloves
MoonriseOffensive4% increase in attack speed, stacks 5 times increasing Basic Skill damage and movement speed.Gloves

If more Vampiric Powers are added to the game, we’ll be sure to add them here.

Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides to prepare for another trek into the hellish plane of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Sam Smith

Sam is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto specializing in Survival Horror, Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Soulslikes. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

keep reading
Seneschal Companion Diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo 4 players call for Seneschal companion to be added to Eternal Realm
Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 Masterworking Key Art
Diablo
Blizzard reveals major cost increase for Diablo Season 4’s Masterworking mechanic
Ethan Dean
diablo 4 gauntlet
Diablo
Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode deactivated?
Brianna Reeves
Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo
Excited fans call Diablo 4 Season 4 “a new beginning” for the game
Sam Smith

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.