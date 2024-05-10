GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 players call for Senechal companion to be added to Eternal Realm

Sam Smith
Seneschal Companion Diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment

The Diablo 4 community is asking for Blizzard to save the game’s little robot ally, the Senechal companion once Season 3 ends by requesting it be added to the Eternal Realm.

The Eternal Realm is Diablo 4’s non-seasonal mode and is where seasonal characters go once that particular season ends. However, once added, they become just normal characters with none of the gimmicks or powers they had access to during that season.

Following the Vampire Powers of Season 2, the Senechal companion was Season 3’s main draw, allowing players to be joined by a friendly robot spider that followed them around, battled enemies, and could even be customized.

Diablo 4 SeneschalBlizzard Entertainment
The Seneschal Companion starts rather weak but soon grows in power.

While Season 3 wasn’t as popular as Season 2, fans are now realizing they’ll need to say goodbye to their construct pal when Season 4 hits on May 14, and they may never get to battle alongside it again.

A Reddit user has called on Blizzard to “let the Senechal come back to the Eternal Realm as a wandering pet”. This would mean that although the Senechal would no longer be a companion, it could still live on as an NPC, and like the various dogs in the game, could be interested with and petted.

The original poster went on to say how fond they’ve become of the companion, saying: “I’m gonna miss the guy. He was there for god knows how long I’ve played S3. Homeboy was tanking Uber Lilith ghosts like a champ.”

A commenter suggested that Diablo 4 should bring back the Senechal as a pet follower, stating: “If they used the Senechal as the base for pets, cool. I miss my D3 pets that ran around picking up gold and mats.”

In Diablo 3, pets didn’t take part in combat but helped by collecting gold dropped from dead enemies, as well as provided company while out adventuring. Pets are a mechanic Diablo 3 players miss in Diablo 4 and regularly ask to be added.

diablo 4 1.3.3 patchBlizzard Entertainment
Players will miss the Seneschal Companion.

Another player suggested that the Senechal companion could be added to the Eternal Realm after Season 3 so that everyone could experience it, comparing the mechanic to the popular Vampire Powers that returned to the game during Season 3 after vanishing once Season 2 ended.

They said: “He was quite fun to have around. I wish they would bring it back on a less powerful version permanently. They brought back Vampiric Powers after all, so a pet you could customize a bit wouldn’t be that huge of a thing.”

In Season 4 of Diablo 4, Blizzard will be taking a new approach and will be overhauling the itemization system rather than focusing on seasonal gimmicks like Vampire Powers or the Senechal companion. This opens the door for more popular seasonal content to come to the Eternal Realm, or return in later seasons, should it be considered worth it.

However, not everyone is keen for the Senechal companion stick around, with some happy to see the back of it. One said, “I hope not. For me, the season 3 theme was a miss.” Another player adding: “Say bye-bye, you ain’t ever seeing that again”.

And finally, one player was especially ruthless, saying: “Or make a mass grave outside the town as it’s left there to rot after the season hundreds of them”.

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Sam Smith

Sam is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto specializing in Survival Horror, Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Soulslikes. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

keep reading
Diablo 4 Season 4 Masterworking Key Art
Diablo
Blizzard reveals major cost increase for Diablo Season 4’s Masterworking mechanic
Ethan Dean
diablo 4 gauntlet
Diablo
Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode deactivated?
Brianna Reeves
Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo
Excited fans call Diablo 4 Season 4 “a new beginning” for the game
Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 Barbarian Promo Art
Diablo
Subtle change in Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch makes endgame gambling “worth it”
Ethan Dean
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech