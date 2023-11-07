Diablo 4 leak suggests fan-favorite character returning in Season 3

A leaked filename found by dataminers suggests that a former enemy turned ally could be returning in Season 3 of Diablo 4.

The leak contains a whole host of filenames regarding Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, but it also features some interesting files regarding Season 3 of Diablo 4. One that caught our eye after being posted to Reddit mentioned something called the Vault of Zoltun Kulle, suggesting that the infamous artisan could be returning in Diablo 4.

While the filename could imply that the power-mad sorcerer is returning in Diablo 4 Season 3, it may simply be a new gameplay mechanic or location taking on his name with just a tenuous connection to the character in the lore. However, those who played Diablo 3 may likely welcome the return of the character, who became increasingly popular with the community for his snarky comments towards the player.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 3 will land before the end of 2023.

Who is Zoltun Kulle in Diablo?

Zoltun Kulle is a former sorcerer of the Horadrim who initially dedicated his life to battling the Prime Evils and preventing their return to Sanctuary. He was part of the same order as Deckard Cain, however, unlike Cain, Kulle was much more corruptible.

After discovering the secret to eternal life, Zoltun Kulle became a tyrant and eventually turned on his order. Eventually, the fallen sorcerer was defeated, but the Horadrim were unable to kill him, so they chopped him into pieces and hid his various body parts in different locations to prevent him from ever returning.

However, in Diablo 3, the characters discover they need his help and summon his spirit to ask him for certain information. Deckard Cain and the Nephalem make a deal with Kulle that they’ll restore his body, as long as he aids them and promises not to return to his wicked ways. The sorcerer agrees and helps the player until he’s restored.

Blizzard Entertainment Zoltun Kulle is a bad guy, but he’s a useful one in the fight against Diablo.

After getting his full body back, Kulle seeks revenge on the Hordrim and tries to recruit the player to his cause. The Nephalem refuses and is forced to destroy Zoltun Kulle’s body again, however, by this time, Kulle has already provided the information that the heroes needed from him.

In the endgame of Diablo 3, Zoltun Kulle’s spirit returns to Tristram and is initially hostile to the player, although he’s also harmless in that form. Making the best of his situation, Kulle becomes an artisan, aiding the player in certain tasks while remaining verbally abrasive – which leads to some amusing dialogue. However, he warms to the Nephalem over time.

The character’s return would be a fun way to link Diablo 3 to Diablo 4 and would please lots of longtime players. Although, we’re unsure in what capacity his name will be used until Season 3 of Diablo 4 officially drops in late 2023.