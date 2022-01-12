Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update: full patch notes

The Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update is almost upon us as the mid-season patch looks to address key performance issues and recent glitches. Before the update arrives, we’ve got an early rundown on the full patch notes.

Five weeks after the jump to Caldera in Warzone’s Pacific update, the latest major patch is now drawing near. Although no new content is expected, there’s still plenty to be expected from the new update.

From specific console improvements to overall bug fixes, the patch is looking to improve the state of the CoD battle royale as a whole.

Before the Season 1 Reloaded patch arrives, here’s a full overview of everything we know thus far.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update: Release date & time

Warzone’s Season 1 Reloaded update is locked in for Wednesday, January 12. It comes just one day after the latest patch which introduced a new Attack on Titan bundle.

There’s currently no telling what time the patch may go live, however. But if previous Warzone updates are anything to go by, it’s safe to expect an afternoon download.

We’ll be sure to update you here as soon as Raven Software confirms a time for Season 1 Reloaded update.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update: Console performance

The headlining inclusion this time around appears to be console-specific upgrades. While PC players have to deal with their fair share of issues, those on Xbox and PlayStation have had it worse.

Regular crashes, graphical bugs, and overall performance issues have impacted Warzone since the Season 1 update. The mid-season patch looks to start addressing “a number” of these issues on console.

These fixes are the first in a series and will not address all concerns at once. We appreciate your patience as we work on providing everyone with a fun, uninterrupted time in Caldera. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 11, 2022

“These fixes are the first in a series and will not address all concerns at once,” the devs said on Twitter.

Therefore, it’s unclear exactly what problems may be resolved in the Season 1 Reloaded patch. But they should be welcome changes to anyone playing Warzone on console.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update: Bug fixes

Outside of the console-specific changes, it’s likely the Season 1 Reloaded patch brings a handful of new bug fixes as well.

Many issues have been hindering the battle royale experience of late. Everything from invisible skins and “pay-to-win” exploits have been noted on the official Warzone Trello board.

While no specific problems have been targeted for the upcoming patch, we’re sure to see at least a few improvements rolled out.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update: Patch notes

Full patch notes for the Warzone Pacific Season 1 Reloaded update are expected shortly.

We’ll keep you updated with the full list of changes and fixes as soon as details emerge.