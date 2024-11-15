Best Saug loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

On top of all the Black Ops 6 guns that arrived in Season 1, the Saug is a brand-new SMG in Warzone that is absolutely devastating with the right loadout.

When it comes to close-range fights in Warzone, most players will opt for an SMG thanks to their rapid rate. Following the BO6 integration, there are now more options than ever before, including the new Saug, which looks and feels like an Uzi.

So, here’s the best Saug loadout in Warzone, complete with meta attachments, Perks, and Equipment.

Best Warzone Saug loadout attachments

Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto / Activision

The best Saug loadout in Warzone is all about keeping it under control, since it can be tricky to handle at a distance.

To do this, we’ve used a combination of the Ported Compensator, Precision Foregrip, and Recoil Springs. All of these drastically reduce the SMG’s recoil, making it much easier to land shots all the way up to 25 meters.

Then, the Long Barrel buffs the overall damage range, giving it a much stronger TTK at mid-range. You’ll also need Extended Mag 1, as the Saug can chew through ammo if you’re not careful, so this will allow you to drop multiple enemies in a single clip.

With this setup, you’ll be able to make full use of the Saug’s blistering time-to-kill, without having to worry about its wild kick.

Best Saug Perks & Equipments

Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

With the Saug being an entirely close-quarters gun, you’ll need the Overkill Wildcard to bring an Assault Rifle like the XMG along and cover you at range. Then, for the first Perk, Dexterity pairs beautifully with omnimovment as it keeps you accurate while sliding and diving.

We also recommend Quick Fix to heal you every time you get a kill or refill your armor. Finally, Tempered lowers the number of players you need, keeping you in the fight for longer without having to stock up.

When it comes to Equipment, the Throwing Knife lets you instantly finish off downed enemies, while Smoke Grenades cover you if you need to make a quick getaway.

Saug pros and cons

Pros Cons Impressive fire rate Poor range Fast close-range TTK Tricky recoil Great mobility

The Saug isn’t quite the best SMG in Warzone, but it’s still more than viable if you play to its strengths. With its high rate and mobility, it’s perfect for very close-range fights, especially inside buildings where its TTK really shines.

However, once you get past the 15-meter mark, it loses much of its power and its recoil makes it tough to land shots consistently. With this in mind, if you’re looking for an all-rounder, then another SMG or Assault Rifle might be a better pick.

That being said, if you stick to close-quarters fights and use Overkill to bring another primary along, there are very few weapons that can outgun it.

How to unlock Saug in Warzone

You can unlock the Saug in both Warzone and Black Ops 6 by completing Page 3 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. This can be done in either Battle Royale or multiplayer.

The good news is, even if you haven’t purchased the Battle Pass, the SMG is a free unlock, so you won’t miss out even if you stick to the free version.

Best alternatives

The Saug is a great pick, but if you want more range the Tanto .22 might be the SMG for you. Alternatively, the KSV has a fire rate that’s equally rapid, but is slightly easier to handle in longer-range battles, making it more viable in more situations.

For more on Warzone, take a look at the best PC settings to make your games run smoothly and how to get unlimited tac-sprint.