Best OTs 9 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The OTs 9 is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using to shred through Verdansk in the Season 4Reloaded update.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update is finally here and it has brought with it the shiny new OTs 9, fresh Operators, and exciting modes. Just like every new update, many players will be looking to grind out the very best attachments for the game’s new SMG. The OTs 9 is a powerful full-auto submachine gun that packs a blisteringly fast fire rate, great recoil, and decent damage in close-quarter engagements.

Whether you’re looking to put the OTs 9 through its paces or just wish to see where it first amongst Warzone’s meta SMGs, you’ll want to ensure you have the best attachments. It may still be early days for the OTs 9, but that hasn’t stopped several potent builds from dominating the virtual battlefields.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone

To unlock the OTs 9, you’ll need to rapidly kill 2 or more players in 15 different games while using an SMG.

Gunning for multi-kills can be rather tricky on larger maps, so we recommend playing on Nuketown or Hijacked where possible. Hardcore playlists can also help you farm easy kills. For Warzone, you’ll want to stick to Rebirth Island due to the more intimate nature of the mode’s firefights.

Best OTs 9 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The Gru Suppressor and 8.1” Task Force barrel both help with increasing the OTs 9’s damage range, while also decreasing the gun’s vertical recoil. If that wasn’t enough, the added bullet velocity and suppression from the muzzle will help with securing longer-range kills and keep your shots hidden.

To diminish the OTs 9’s recoil even further, we’ve utilized the Spetsnaz Grip. This handy attachment eliminates both the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil, enabling you to effortlessly beam players without needing to wrestle for control.

While squad wipes may be off the cards, the VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag is arguably the best choice. Not only does this attachment give you the maximum amount of bullets, but it also ensures that your reload time is kept to a minimum.

Just like all good Cold War SMG classes, the OTS 9 greatly benefits from the increased ADS speed from the Serpent Wrap. After all, being able to instantly click on heads in close-quarter fights will always give you a huge advantage.

Best OTs 9 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Primary: FARA 83

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Our OTs 9 class utilizes all the standard meta Warzone perks. EOD helps keep you safe from explosive blasts, while Amped gives increased speed when swapping to your primary weapon.

While the OTs 9 may have a little more range than your average SMG, you’re still better off switching to an AR in mid to long-range firefights. As a result, the Overkill perk is a must for those that wish to be competitive across all ranges.

Once you’ve secured your first loadout, we recommend switching to a class that has the ghost perk. This will keep you hidden from any prying eyes and keep you safe from enemy UAV spam.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor. Both these items are essential for those that enjoy aggressively pursuing enemy squads and flushing out pesky campers.

Alternative to the OTs 9 loadout

Another gun that has a similar playstyle to the OTs 9 is the Bullfrog. While this Cold War SMG may deal less damage than its shiny new counterpart, it does have a much larger magazine.

In fact, our best Bullfrog loadout utilzises the 65 Rnd Mags. This enables you to down multiple foes without having to reload – an area the OTs 9 struggles with. The Bullfrog also has decent damage range, making it extremely versatile when played on both Rebirth Island and Verdansk.

For those looking for a similar playstyle to the OTs 9, then the Bullfrog is arguably the next best choice.

