Best XMG Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

If you want to use a powerful LMG in Warzone, look no further than the XMG, with our recommended loadout turning this into one of the best weapons in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

Machine guns have always played an important role in Warzone, often featuring as key parts of the meta. This is just as true following Black Ops 6’s integration as it was beforehand, with Treyarch’s latest entry adding more LMGs to the game’s ever-growing arsenal.

Of the three new LMGs added alongside BO6, the XMG is the most well-rounded, making it a good fit for Warzone. That’s especially true if you use the best loadout possible, which we’ve broken down below for your convenience.

Best XMG loadout

Optic: Kepler Red Dot

Kepler Red Dot Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto

This XMG loadout assumes the use of Gunfighter, a wildcard that allows for eight attachments. With this equipped, you can afford to stack these attachments that all improve recoil control: Ported Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs. These make the XMG extremely accurate and capable of lasering enemies even at long range.

That impressive range, which can be further boosted by using the Reinforced Barrel, does come at a cost. This gun’s mobility and handling are far from ideal, so using the Quickdraw Grip and Balanced Stock is a must to improve these key areas. Even then, this build won’t feel as responsive as an assault rifle, but it’s still a huge improvement over the base gun.

Since you have eight attachment slots, there’s no harm in equipping the Extended Mag I, which boosts the LMG’s already impressive 100-round mag to a staggering 150 rounds. Even better, this doesn’t affect handling at all, so your ADS speed will be just as fast either way, though it does make reloading take a little longer.

Finally, a meta optic like the Kepler Red Dot makes tracking enemies much easier, reducing how many shots you miss. This is especially important following Black Ops 6’s integration, as Omnimovement gives players more options to dodge and evade than ever before. If you don’t have clear sights, you have no chance of downing anyone.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Sprinter

Sprinter Perk 3: Alertness

Alertness Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Lethal: Blast Trap

Blast Trap Tactical: Stim Shot

Dexerto

As mentioned above, it’s well worth using Gunfighter as your wildcard. Having eight attachment slots isn’t always necessary, but it does help on the XMG, as you can make this gun extremely accurate by utilizing these. High-accuracy weapons have always been meta in Warzone, and that remains true in the Black Ops 6 era.

Scavenger is an excellent perk to use, as it allows you to start equipped with maximum reserve ammo after grabbing your loadout. This perk scales with the size of the gun’s magazine, which works wonders given that our XMG uses a 150-round extended mag. You’ll never run out of ammo, and you can just resupply from downed enemies even if you somehow do – a secondary bonus of using Scavenger.

Sprinter is another strong option that allows you to Tac Sprint indefinitely. Since the XMG isn’t the most mobile weapon, this helps offset that and covers up one of its biggest weaknesses. We also recommend using Alertness to be more aware of nearby enemies and know when other players are aiming in your direction.

For lethal equipment, a Blast Trap is a new option added alongside Black Ops 6 that is effectively a more potent Spring Mine, with it exploding when players get too close. As for when you need to escape or stall damage dealt by the gas, a Stim Shot comes in clutch as the best option to keep you alive.

XMG pros and cons

PROS CONS Excellent TTK Slow handling Great range Sluggish mobility Low recoil Average fire rate Very large magazine Lengthy reload

The XMG is one of the most powerful weapons in the Warzone meta, largely due to its impressive performance at long range. The combination of its low recoil and high damage makes it a devastating option for lasering enemy squads from far away.

Furthermore, it comes equipped default with a 100-round magazine, so you don’t need to waste an attachment slot improving this, though it doesn’t hurt to equip an extended mag, especially if you are using Gunfighter. This is especially useful on Trios and Quads, where having more rounds makes it possible to down an entire squad without reloading.

Of course, the XMG is still an LMG, so it has some downsides in regard to handling and mobility. You also need to be mindful of its long reload that will leave your vulernable for several seconds. To be honest, it is a slow weapon in general that is impossible to rush with. If you are someone who enjoys chaining kills together and playing fast, you are better off using a meta assault rifle instead.

How to unlock the XMG

You can unlock the XMG by reaching Level 13, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts and to build as you wish.

Best XMG alternatives

Dexerto

The PU-21 is an excellent LMG that has a fast fire rate and excels at long range. It isn’t as easy to control as the XMG, but it deals more damage and offers a faster TTK, making it rewarding for those with the skill to manage its recoil. Alternatively, the Holger 26 remains a reliable option that just about anyone can dominate with.

For more options, check out the best Warzone loadouts, as well as the assault rifles and sniper rifles that are dominating right now. You’ll also want to make sure that you are using these controller settings to land as many shots as possible.