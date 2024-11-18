Best Tsarkov 7.62 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Marksman rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone have a unique charm that makes them incredibly satisfying to use with the right build, and this Tsarkov 7.62 loadout is no exception.

While marksman rifles aren’t typically the most prevalent weapons in Warzone, the likes of the DMR, MTZ Interceptor, and Tempus Torrent have all dominated in years gone by. Clearly, they have the potential to be top-tier weapons, but only if you use the right build.

To help you make the most of the Black Ops 6 gun, we’ve put together the best Tsarkov 7.62 loadout, including perks and equipment. By using this loadout, you’ll be landing headshots and downing enemies with ease, with this being a powerful precision weapon.

Best Tsarkov 7.62 loadout

Optic: Dobrych 4x

Dobrych 4x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Handguard

Precision Handguard FIre Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto

Two of the most important stats to boost on the Tsarkov 7.62 are damage range and bullet velocity. The Reinforced Barrel is the only attachment that improves both of these, making it an obvious pick for this build.

You’ll also want to be able to fire the BO6 marksman rifle as fast as possible without having to worry about recoil. This can be achieved by using both the Compensator and Recoil Springs, which allow you to focus on aiming rather than having to control each and every shot.

Obviously, this is a precision weapon, so a meta optic is a must. More specifically, you’ll want to use a medium to long-range optic like the Dobrych 4x to make it as easy as possible to land shots. Without this, you’ll have a tough time beating other weapons in the Tsarkov 7.62’s max damage range of 52 meters.

Round off the build by equipping the Precision Handguard, an underbarrel attachment that improves aiming idle stability and horizontal recoil control. These stat changes make it much easier to land follow-up shots with the Tsarkov 7.62, which is a must given that it is only a three-shot kill at best.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Survivor

Survivor Perk 2: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 3: Birdseye

Birdseye Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Impact Grenade

Impact Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

Dexerto

It’s essential that you land the first shot with the Tsarkov 7.62, as it heavily flinches if you are on the other end of gunfire. The Survivor perk helps with this by improving health regen speed, letting you peak and pre-aim enemy players before they can.

As is the case with any precision weapon, Cold-Blooded is well worth using with this marksman rifle. It counters Alertness, allowing you to line up shots without having to worry about others jumping around and dodging before you’ve even started shooting. This partners well with Birdseye, a perk that enhances UAVs, allowing you to find other teams and position yourself accordingly.

For Wildcard, Overkill allows the use of a second primary weapon, which is fantastic on a weapon like the Tsarkov 7.62, which is not overly versatile. While it may dominate at long range, the marksman rifle is useless up close, so being able to take an SMG or a mobile assault rifle to pair with it is very useful.

An Impact Grenade is a type of lethal equipment that explodes as soon as it comes in contact with anyone or anything. This is useful for quickly finishing downed players as well as offering an emergency explosive when needed. Finally, a Flashbang is always useful, as it can be thrown to blind multiple enemies, letting you either swoop in for easy kills or retreat to a safe position without being spotted.

Tsarkov 7.62 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fantastic bullet velocity Average TTK Fast handling & mobility for a DMR Slow rate of fire Good damage range Recoil takes practice to master Very satisfying to use Loses against snipers more often than not

The Tsarkov 7.62 isn’t a meta weapon due to its average TTK. If you land straight headshots, it can technically kill in just 600 ms, but this is not practical most of the time, and there’s not much point in using it over a semi-auto sniper rifle at that point anyway. Also, that time to kill isn’t much faster than an assault rifle, which will be easier to use in a wider range of situations.

Even so, it can still be competitive in the right hands, you just need the mechanical skill to master its recoil. The first shot jumps up a fair bit, but the following shots hardly move at all. With practice, you can laser enemies from miles away and even chain multiple kils together in a single magazine. The Tsarkov’s bullet velocity and damage range are also great, which furthers its capabilities as a precision weapon.

It may not be the most meta gun in the world, but the Tsarkov 7.62 is very satisfying to use, and that’s a good enough reason to run it. Sometimes you just want to have fun and shoot away, landing headshots and watching as enemy squads fall without knowing what hit them.

How to unlock the Tsarkov 7.62

You can unlock the Tsarkov 7.62 in Warzone by reaching Level 22, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any Tsarkov 7.62 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best Tsarkov 7.62 alternatives

Dexerto

The DM-10 is a good alternative to the Tsarkov 7.62, with it being another marksman rifle that rewards good aim. It trades off some damage for a faster fire rate, making it a better option for medium range but less effective at long range. You can also consider using the MTZ Interceptor, an MW3 weapon that has low recoil and is easy to use.

For more ideas on what gun is best for you, check out the best Warzone loadouts, where we’ve ranked all of the top builds and guns in the current meta. We’ve also broken down the best assault rifles, best SMGs, and best sniper rifles to make sure that you are as well informed as possible.