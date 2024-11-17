Best LW3A1 Frostline Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Warzone has entered a new era with the integration of Black Ops 6, and the LW3A1 Frostline has already earned a reputation for being one of the mode’s best and most reliable snipers when deployed with the right loadout.

With multiplayer maps in BO6 generally favoring close-quarters weapons due to their smaller size, Sniper Rifles haven’t been as prevalent as in previous Call of Duty titles. However, Warzone is an altogether different beast.

Snipers have traditionally been top-tier throughout Warzone’s meta history, and you needn’t look any further than the immediately accessible LW3A1 Frostline to start dominating long-ranged engagements.

Here’s our recommended loadout, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best LW3A1 Frostline loadout

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: CHF Barrel

CHF Barrel Stock Pad: Lightweight Pad

Lightweight Pad Fire Mods: 7.62 Nato Overpressured

7.62 Nato Overpressured Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Activision

Your game plan with this loadout is going to be remaining stationary and picking off targets from afar while ensuring you’re not susceptible to flanks. Naturally, the Suppressor is going to be best-in-slot, reducing muzzle flash and your presence on the mini-map, making it less obvious to your opponent where you’re firing from.

Likewise, the CHF Barrel attachment is going to increase the radius of the Frostline’s one-shot potential massively, from the usual head and upper torso without the attachment, to include everything above the knees.

The tradeoff is a slower ADS time, but you won’t be using the LW3A1 aggressively as you would the SVD, anyway, and the Quickdraw Riser Comb will offset this negative further by drastically increasing ADS speed.

For a modest reduction in scope sway, the Lightweight Pad is going to be your next priority, followed by the 7.62 Nato Overpressured Fire Mod, which will greatly increase bullet velocity, reducing the likelihood of your target avoiding your shots.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Veteran

Veteran Perk 2: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 3: Ghost

Ghost Wildcard: Bandolier

Bandolier Lethal: Blast Trap

Blast Trap Tactical: Stim Shot (Prox Alarm ground loot)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the LW3A1, like most Snipers, thrives when paired with a loadout that allows you to set up in a position with high visibility of the surrounding area, picking off passers-by and using the power of misdirection to combat any opponents searching for your hideout.

Cold-Blooded and Ghost, a tried and true combination, are integral perks for this loadout. The former will make you undetectable by AI targeting and thermal scopes, while also some enemy recon perks and effects from being able to find you.

Ghost feeds into that subterfuge by making you undetectable by radar but only while you’re on the move, making it a best-in-slot tool for when you need to relocate stealthily.

Veteran also prevents the negative effects of certain enemy equipment, but you primarily want it for the flinch reduction and extended breath duration while aiming down sights.

While you’ll need to reach level 41 to unlock Blast Trap – Spring Mine is a good early-game alternative – it’s well worth grinding for, automatically triggering when enemies encroach on your hideout and dealing substantial damage.

Stim Shot will be your best Tactical choice for its versatility, swiftly healing wounds mid-skirmish and granting movement speed buffs for when you inevitably need to relocate.

For the Wildcard, we recommend Bandolier. As you’re going to be stationary for long periods, the Munitions Satchel it provides massively reduces the need to scavenge for ammo and is unlocked very early, at level 15.

LW3A1 Frostline pros and cons

PROS CONS Extremely accurate Bolt-action fire rate One-shots Needs attachments for mobility Good at Quickscoping Slow ADS

While it’s still early days for the BO6-era Warzone meta, the LW3A1 Frostline has already emerged as a top-tier pick for Sniper Rifle enthusiasts. Unlike competitive multiplayer, where close-quarters combat is common and Frostline suffers in usability as a result, Warzone’s larger maps play to its strengths more, outpacing the SVD and LR 7.62 at long ranges.

Both of the latter will remain superior choices in other scenarios, but until the archetype is expanded with new additions or major balance patches revamp existing choices, the Frostline currently reigns supreme as the best Sniper Rifle for long-ranged duels in Warzone’s meta.

Due to its somewhat cumbersome nature, anyone interested in trialing the Frostline should prioritize loadouts that complement a stationary playstyle.

How to unlock the LW3A1 Frostline

The LW3A1 Frostline is unlocked by default, but you’ll still need to reach level 4 to access custom loadouts and start tinkering with attachments and perks. As a bonus, though, you can get a feel for the sniper in your first couple of games while progressing towards level 4.

Best LW3A1 Frostline alternatives

Dexerto

The best alternative to the LW3A1, if you’re looking for something similar, is going to be the LR 7.62. While it’s a more balanced, versatile rifle with similar damage and less recoil, it doesn’t match the Frostline’s range, which is far more important in Warzone than in BO6’s multiplayer.

Alternatively, if you want to completely change up your playstyle and try a more aggressive approach to sniping, the SVD is a natural choice, boasting a superior fire rate and a more lightweight frame ideal for mid-range engagements.

For more Warzone meta-commentary and loadout recommendations, check out our best Warzone loadouts and learn all about the new perks and equipment to help you brew loadouts for some of your other favorite weapons.