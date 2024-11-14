Best LR 7.62 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

If you enjoy using heavy-duty snipers, the LR 7.62 is one of the best options in Warzone, and using this loadout only makes the marksman weapon even better.

Buffs in Warzone Season 1 mean that every bolt action sniper now downs in one shot, and the LR 7.62 is no exception. Thanks to its ability to wipe an entire squad in just one magazine, there’s no doubt that this powerful gun is one of the strongest weapons added alongside Black Ops 6’s integration.

However, it has flaws that make it hard to use unless you build it just right. To help you do that, we’ve put together this best LR 7.62 loadout, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best LR 7.62 loadout

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Lightweight Handguard

Lightweight Handguard Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The Target Laser is the most important attachment on any Black Ops 6 sniper. When equipped, it completely removes the randomness of where your scope ends up after aiming in, which makes lining up shots much easier. This is already a big deal in multiplayer, but even more so in Warzone, where a headshot is needed to secure a one shot down.

Likewise, the Lightweight Handguard reduces aiming idle sway, making it easier to land shots on your first attempt for the best TTK possible. For situations where you require a follow-up shot, the Rapid Fire mod helps out a lot, with it increasing the LR 7.62’s rate of fire by 28%. This can easily be the difference between securing a kill or missing out entirely.

To make this sniper as lethal as possible, it’s well worth using the Reinforced Barrel too. When equipped, this attachment boosts damage range, increasing the distance at which the LR 7.62 can down in one shot. It also improves bullet velocity, which makes leading shots at long range much easier.

Since the LR 7.62 has very sluggish handling, we recommend using the Quickdraw Grip to mitigate this problem. The large boost to ADS speed that this rear grip provides makes the sniper rifle feel much more responsive, which is particularly useful on Resurgence game modes.

Perks, Wildcard, and Equipment

Perk 1: Veteran

Veteran Perk 2: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 3: Birdseye

Birdseye Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Spring Mine

Spring Mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

The Veteran perk is a great option to use with snipers, as it reduces flinch and extends your hold breath duration. These are both essential buffs when trying to land precision shots. It also reduces the impact of enemy equipment, which can be useful in situations where you are being pressured by other teams.

As before, Cold-Blooded remains a must-have perk when using sniper rifles. When equipped, it negates the effects of Alertness, giving you more time to line up shots without having to worry about enemies evading you. This partners well with Birdseye, a Perk 3 that makes UAVs more impactful, letting you read the map better and use your LR 7.62’s impressive range to its full capabilities.

For your Wildcard, it is highly recommended that you use Overkill to have immediate access to two primary weapons. Naturally, a sniper like the LR 7.62 isn’t going to be useful up close, so partnering it with a meta SMG like the C9 is a good idea. Without Overkill, you’ll have to get multiple loadouts to achieve this, which isn’t always going to be practical.

Since you will be playing slow and controlling high ground most of the time, it makes sense to use plant a Spring Mine to prevent enemy players from sneaking up on you. When you do eventually need to move, it’s useful to have a Smoke Grenade on hand to cross open areas or even revive a downed teammate behind the cover it provides.

LR 7.62 pros and cons

PROS CONS One shot kill to the head Very slow fire rate High bullet velocity Small magazine Extremely effective at long range Sluggish handling Excels on large maps like Al-Mazrah Hard to use on Resurgence

The LR 7.62 is one of the best sniper rifles in Warzone. Generally speaking, snipers are incredibly strong in Warzone, so it’s no surprise that the LR 7.62 is as good as it is, but it does have some key advantages over its competitors.

Most notably, it is extremely effective at long range thanks to its high bullet velocity. This makes it easier to predict where shots will go without having to account for travel time or bullet drop. From an accessibility standpoint, nothing is more important than this, and most other snipers don’t match up.

However, this is kept in check by the LR 7.62’s sluggish handling, small magazine, and painfully slow rate of fire, all of which make it difficult to use in Resurgence game modes. In those fast-paced lobbies, you are better off using the Kar98k or something similar, but the LR 7.62 is still an excellent option on larger maps like Al-Mazrah.

How to unlock the LR 7.62

You can unlock the LR 7.62 by reaching Level 49, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts and to build as you wish.

Best LR 7.62 alternatives

The KATT-AMR is the most obvious alternative to the LR 7.62, with both being heavy-duty snipers that can down enemies in one shot at extreme ranges. If you want something with slightly faster handling, the MORS is another strong option.

To learn more about the current meta, check out the best Warzone loadouts, as well as the best snipers and one-shot sniper loadouts to use.

