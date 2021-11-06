Best Automaton Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The Automaton is a lethal Assault Rifle in CoD Vanguard that’s perfect for shredding opponents at medium range. Here’s an optimal loadout build to help you get the most out of this deadly full-auto weapon.

When it comes to picking an AR in Vanguard, it’s important the weapon has a solid TTK, damage range, and a manageable recoil pattern.

Of course, with so many options to choose from, this can be a difficult combination to find, but a few guns are beginning to stand out from the crowd following the game’s release.

One of which is the Automaton, a full-auto AR that melts enemies at medium-range and is capable of taking out multiple opponents in a single mag.

However, in order to get the most out of the weapon, you need a top-tier loadout that pushes the gun to its limit and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best Automaton Vanguard loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Zac 600mm BFA

Zac 600mm BFA Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Zac Skeletal

Zac Skeletal Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd

6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Surplus

First of all, you’ll want to use the G28 Compensator in the Muzzle slot to bolster the Automaton’s vertical recoil pattern without introducing any other drawbacks. This paired with the Zac 600mm BFA barrel turns the AR into a laser beam, preventing you from missing any shots at medium-range.

Next, utilize the Zac Skeletal stock to boost your aim walking movement speed and steadiness, making it easier to peek corners and take out enemies in an instant. While this does come at the expense of some hip-fire accuracy, this is balanced out by the Carver Foregrip underbarrel that improves hip-fire and overall recoil control.

After that, make sure to equip the 6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd magazine so you can eliminate multiple opponents in a single clip. There’s nothing worse than running out of bullets mid-way through a fight and while increasing your mag size does come at the cost of some ADS speed, it’s well worth it.

A clear optic is absolutely key if you want to land your shots, so we recommend the Slate Reflector, a sight that’s perfect for medium-range encounters. However, keep in mind, optics all come down to preference so don’t be afraid to experiment and find one that fits your playstyle.

When it comes to Ammo type, you’ll want to run Subsonic to avoid giving away your position on the minimap. As the Automaton isn’t the most mobile weapon, you won’t be running around the map SMG-style, so keeping your location hidden is very important.

Keep in mind, the Automaton does have a hefty recoil pattern, so don’t forget to add the Rubber Grip to your loadout. This Rear Grip attachment provides increased recoil control without any negative effects, unlike a lot of the other options for the weapon.

Finally, round off the class with the Frenzy Proficiency for a boost of lifesteal after kills and the Surplus kit to help you earn more XP in your matches.

Best Automaton Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Radar

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Gammon Bomb Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

When it comes to perks in Vanguard, there appear to be three choices that the majority of loadouts are using as they combine so well together. These are Ghost to remain undetected on enemy radars, Double Time for the massive increase in mobility, and of course Radar, so you can track any opponents not making use of silenced weapons.

For the secondary, make sure you run the Machine Pistol so you always have a close-quarter alternative when necessary. Although you’ll rarely need to use this weapon, it’s helpful to have a backup just in case your primary runs out of bullets.

While Lethal and Tactical choices aren’t the most important aspects of a loadout, they can help you get out of a difficult situation and pick up some extra kills. So, make sure you run the Gammon Bomb for instant explosive that can clear out a room, and the Stim to boost your health after a close gunfight.

Finish off the loadout with the Armor Field upgrade, as absorbing a few extra bullets can be the difference-maker between you going down, or taking out your opponent.

That’s a full rundown on our optimal Automaton loadout in Vanguard, but as patches come and go, the meta build is likely to change over time.

Rest assured, we’ll keep this loadout updated with the latest optimal attachments and equipment with each Vanguard update.

