Best Gorenko CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle can reward you with plenty of kills in Vanguard, especially when you use this lethal loadout.

CoD Vanguard Season 1 is finally here, which means players can finally get their hands on the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle. This incredibly powerful Sniper packs an incredible punch and has the ability to kill enemies with just one shot. While the Gorenko may have a lot of recoil, it is currently the most powerful Sniper in the game.

Not only does it come pack with a fairly fast rate of fire, this beefy Sniper Rifle absolutely tears through enemies. Snipers have had a pretty tricky time in CoD Vanguard, but it’s looking like the Gorenko could change this. If you’re looking to get a competitive edge in CoD Vanguard Season 1, then our best Gorenko loadout will reward you with plenty of kills.

Best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Stabilizer Barrel: 240MM ZAC Rapid

Rapid Stock: ZAC C ustom Precision

ustom Precision Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

Magazine: 13MM AM 10 Round Mags

13MM AM 10 Round Mags Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Focus

Kit: F ully Loaded

The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s accuracy and ammo count. First up on the list is the F8 Stabilizer muzzle and ZAC Custom Precision stock. Both of these attachments greatly increase the Gorenko’s accuracy, while also adding damage and reducing recoil.

Meanwhile, Focus keeps your shots on target even when you’re being hit by enemy fire. This greatly reduces any frustrating deaths that come from flinching.

ADS speed is also incredibly important, especially in Vanguard, where the smaller maps require a quick trigger finger. Fortunately, the 240MM ZAC Rapid and Fabric Grip boost ADS and movement speed, which enables you to quickly zap onto your target’s head.

Running out of ammo with your primary can prove troublesome in Vanguard, so we’ve kitted the Gorenko out with the 13MM AM 10 Round Mags. Not only does this give you the maximum amount of rounds, but the addition of Fully Loaded will also ensure you never run into ammo issues.

Adding to this is the FMJ Rounds. These bullets come with added penetration, which enables you to shoot through walls and kill enemies that are hiding behind cover. Lastly, the GF-59 Flashlight makes spotting enemies easier, highlighting their nameplates across larger distances.

Best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Tactician

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

The best Gorenko loadout uses Ghost, Forward Intel, and Tactician as its perk choices. Just like previous CoD titles, Ghost keeps you hidden from Spy Planes and enemy equipment, which enables you to stealthily take down your foes.

Next up is Forward Intel. This perk is arguably the most powerful in the game as it enables you to instantly gain knowledge on enemy locations without running any reconnaissance killstreaks.

Read More: Best Warzone settings on PC to increase FPS

Tactician enables you to resupply your No 69 Stun Grenade. This can prove invaluable in close-quarter scenarios or when you need to make a quick getaway. Due to the slower fire rate of the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle, you’ll want to pick Machine Pistol as your Secondary.

This deadly pistol comes pack with a fast rate of fire and decent accuracy, making it highly reliable in close-range scenarios. Lastly, Tactical Insertion enables you to instantly spawn at your previous location, which can be incredibly useful if you wish to get back to a advantageous spot.

How to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle in Vanguard

In order to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to reach Tier 31 in the Battle Pass. This can be done by playing Vanguard or Warzone’s multiplayer, so it shouldn’t take too long.

Of course, if you don’t wish to grind out levels on the Battle Pass, then you can always purchase some premium skips instead. This will provide you with instant access to the new gun, giving you time to instantly start leveling it up.

As soon as you’ve hit Tier 31 in the Season 1 Battle Pass, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle will be yours to equip across Warzone and Vanguard.

Alternatives to Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for a quick sniper rifle that can net you plenty of kills, then the Kar98k is another good option. While it may not deal as much damage as the Gorenko, the added mobility and overall quickness make it extremely reliable.

Just like its Warzone counterpart, the Vanguard iteration has quickly become a popular pick amongst CoD Sniper fans. Be sure to check out our best CoD Vanguard Kar98k loadout to get the most out of this rifle.

So, there you have it, the best Gorenko loadout that can eliminate your foes in just a single shot. Make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge on the battlefield:

