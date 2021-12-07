Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Call of Duty’s Pacific era is officially in full swing and we’ve got a complete rundown on everything in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass. From new Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints, to a breakdown of every Tier, we’ve got you covered on all there is to know.

Verdansk is now in the rearview mirror as Caldera takes the spotlight. Warzone’s new chapter is upon us and to kick things off, there’s a new Battle Pass full of unique rewards to help along your journey.

120 items are up for grabs in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass, ranging from Legendary Weapon Blueprints to Calling Cards and even entirely new Perks.

Advertisement

From the total cost to a full breakdown of each and every rewards, here’s all there is to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass in Warzone & Vanguard.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: Price & Bundles

The new Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass is expected to fall in line with previous years in terms of both price and bundles.

To start with, there’s always a free tack of rewards for players to unlock. You’ll still be making progress and unlocking certain items without having to pay a dime. Though if you’re looking to upgrade to the premium track, two options are available.

For 1,000 CoD Points, the standard version of the Season 1 Battle Pass is available. This unlocks all 100 Tiers as you progress through, handing out 120 items in total.

Advertisement

However, there is a more expensive option with the Battle Pass Bundle at 2,400 CoD Points. This instantly skips the first 20 Tiers, unlocking every item along the way. Moreover, it comes with a bonus ‘Battle Prepped’ Legendary Skin for Polina as well.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: New Weapons

Five new weapons are locked in for Season 1 with three available in the Battle Pass. From a new Assault Rifle to a deadly Sniper Rifle and even a Melee Weapon, there’s plenty to pick from.

First we have the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle at Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Described as an agile AR with “SMG-like properties,” expect to be moving quickly with this fast-firing weapon.

Advertisement

Next is the Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle unlocked at Tier 31. A new semi-auto Sniper, the Gorenko comes in with more damage than any other weapon in the category. As the name implies, it could be a popular pick to counter new vehicles in Caldera as well.

Rounding out the list is the Sawtooth Melee Weapon available at Tier 37. The Sawtooth quite literally has shark teeth around its edges to deal lethal damage in just a few hits.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: New multiplayer Perks & Lethal Grenade

In a first for the series, new Perks and equipment are available directly through the latest CoD Battle Pass. Two multiplayer Perks along with one new piece of Lethal Equipment are all up for grabs.

Advertisement

Serpentine is the first new Perk that can be unlocked at Tier 21. This upgrade reduces all forms of incoming damage while Tactical Sprinting. A huge 25% will be negated just by having this Perk equipped.

Next is Intuition, another Perk in the first slot that can be unlocked at Tier 44. This Perk lets you sense nearby enemies through walls. If a target is close, your screen will pulse to alert you of their presence.

Rounding out the fresh equipment is the Special Incendiary Grenade at Tier 39.

Not only does this piece of Lethal Equipment deal damage over time to those who come in contact, but it also helps to block off a sight line. This grenade can double as a smoke as its white fog obscures an area.

Advertisement

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: New Operator Skins

No different from earlier seasons in Cold War and Modern Warfare, new Operator skins are locked in for Vanguard Season 1.

The 12 launch Operators are set to receive some fresh looks with a new range of cosmetics. Below are a few standouts in the latest Battle Pass.

Tier 10: Halima ‘Desert Cover’ Skin

Tier 20: Shigenori ‘Konara’ Skin

Shigenori ‘Konara’ Skin Tier 90: Polina ‘Rising Legend’ Skin

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: Tier 100 Rewards

As always, the rarest items are saved for the final few Tiers. This time around, Tiers 95-100 store a number of Legendary items you won’t want to miss.

Among the final unlocks is the ‘Awoken’ Legendary Francis Skin. A vibrant Operator cosmetic fit with a glowing mask and tribal tattoos under the Trident banners.

Next comes the ‘Harvester’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint. This loadout comes equipped with 10-attachments for the new Cooper Carbine weapon unlocked at Tier 15.

Below is a full breakdown of the final rewards in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass:

Tier 95: ‘Hold the Line’ Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Tier 98: 100 CoD Points

100 CoD Points Tier 100: ‘Awoken’ Legendary Francis Skin

‘Awoken’ Legendary Francis Skin Tier 100: ‘Harvester’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

‘Harvester’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint Tier 100: Title, Emblem, and Charm.

Full Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & Rewards

With the Season 1 Battle Pass set to go live in just a few hours, we’ll keep you posted right here with a complete look at every tier as soon as it becomes available.