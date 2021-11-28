Best DP27 CoD Vanguard class loadout: attachments, perks, proficiency, setup

Light Machine Guns can be the strongest weapons in all of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Moreso, the DP27 is a heavy hitter, here’s the best class loadout with attachments, perks, and proficiency.

LMGs have always been in the Call of Duty franchise but can be overlooked due to their poor mobility stats.

However, one of the first LMGs unlocked in the game and is arguably the best in the weapon class is the DP27 as it has great damage and doesn’t slow you down too much.

This gun can be used as a hybrid assault rifle and has insane DPS. Here’s the best DP27 class loadout that will have you setup to drop an insane number of kills.

Best DP27 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 604MM

Kovalevskaya 604MM Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Stock: ZAC S2M

ZAC S2M Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pans

7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pans Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Hardscope

Hardscope Kit: Fully Loaded

To start with the best DP27 loadout, use the Recoil Booster because it increases the rate of fire. Use this with the Kovalevskaya 604MM because this boosts its fire rate, range, and accuracy.

For the Optic, it usually is a personal preference but the Monocular Reflector is a good and safe option. The Heavy Foregrip provides no cons and helps improve the aiming stability and recoil control on the DP27.

The ZAC S2M is another key attachment as the stock heavily reduces the recoil on the LMG making it easy to control. Use it with Stippled Grip for the maximum amount of recoil control possible.

Next, you’ll want to use the 7.62x54MMR 105 Round Pans because it gives the DP27 105 bullets in one mag. This works well with the Hardscope Proficiency as it improved accuracy and recoil control the longer you ADS.

To top off the DP27, use Lengthened to increase the bullet velocity. But FMJ could be viable as well as you can wallbang enemies with it. Pair it up with Fully Loaded and have over 500 bullets to rack up kills.

Best DP27 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Piercing Vision Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Drop

For the DP27 you will want to use the Ghost perk as Spy Planes are spammed in matches. Piercing Vision is great on LMGs and especially the DP27 as it will highlight enemies through the wall after tagging them with bullets. This can be really strong with FMJ for free kills.

To round out the perks use Double Time so you can get back into the fight as quickly as possible and post up in your position.

The Machine Pistol is a great secondary as it has enough bullets and damage to finish off enemies that get too close to you.

For equipment, the MK2 Frag Grenade and No 69 Stun Grenade are perfect options and set up kills for the DP27. Round it out with the Dead Drop Field Upgrade to pop out as many killstreaks as possible.

How to unlock DP27 in Vanguard

It is quite simple to unlock the DP27 in CoD Vanguard. All you need to do is reach level 18 and the LMG will be yours.

Take advantage of the 24/7 playlists on Shipment and Das Haus and you should reach that in just a few hours of gameplay.

Alternatives to DP27 Vanguard loadout

If you’ve unlocked everything on the DP27 and want to try something else then give the Bren a shot. Although you don’t unlock this until level 53, it is very strong with the right loadout.

However, the DP27 is very easy to unlock and packs a mean punch so definitely give it a try and see if it suits your playstyle.

