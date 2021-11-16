Best Einhorn Revolving Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

There are a plethora of viable close-range weapons in Vanguard and the Einhorn Revolving is at the top of the pack. Here’s the best class to use if you’re looking to shut down those enemy SMG players.

The Einhorn Revolving shotgun is a prototype build that crosses the mechanics of a six-shooter with the big boom of a traditional pellet-loaded shotgun. While that mix seems odd at first, the final result is a vicious crowd-controller that can keep up with any other shotty in the game.

If you’re tired of being picked apart by those speedy MP-40 players consider trying out our carefully curated Einhorn loadout.

Best Einhorn Revolving Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Stock: Klauser S2

Klauser S2 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder

12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder Ammo Type: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

This loadout is focused on maximizing one-shot potential so that each pull of the trigger can be focused on a new target.

Our choice for the M97 Full Choke and SMLE Pistol Grip is all about making sure your aim and pellet spread are exactly aligned so that you’ll only have to take one pop at the enemy to secure a kill. The 12 Gauge 5 Round Cylinder adds some range to an otherwise limited loadout, which should help players from feeling trapped in any long hallways or fields without cover.

Our picks for the Fabric Grip, Klauser S2 stock, and Slate Reflector optic are all about maintaining a good balance between hipfire and ADS accuracy, as you’ll need to rely on both to get the most out of this setup.

The Sleight of Hand proficiency and Fully Loaded kit picks are necessities on the Einhorn, as the gun’s slow reload time and limited ammo pool would otherwise eat away its potential.

Best Einhorn Revolving Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: High Alert

High Alert Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Klauser Pistol

Klauser Pistol Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade

Mk2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

All of the perks for this loadout are about maneuvering quickly and under the radar, keeping you safe while you stalk your prey.

Using Ninja will keep you silent as you zoom around the map, making sure no opposing players get the drop on you first.

The extended sprint distance of Double Time plus the early danger warning of High Alert should also keep you relatively safe while you close the distance on enemy teams.

Adding the Klauser pistol as a secondary leaves some room for taking long-range gunfights, as the pistol has the best-in-class range in terms of sidearms, and the smoke grenade will be handy when you inevitably need to make a quick get away from a bad situation.

How to unlock the Einhorn Revolving Shotgun

The Einhorn Revolving is the first shotgun in the game and should be unlocked right away for all players

If you’re looking to level the gun up fast, check for playlists that exclusively feature small maps, as the high engagement totals will speed your progression up.

Alternatively, check your inventory for any spare Double Weapon XP tokens that you might have collected along the way.

Alternatives to Einhorn Revolving loadout

If you’re looking to keep a similar playstyle but find that the Einhorn isn’t working for you, the Combat Shotgun is the best partner to the Einhorn Revolving’s style.

Both guns excel at punishing enemies for getting too close, and the Combat Shotgun’s one-shot-kill potential is unmatched when equipped with the right loadout.

That’s all we have for the Einhorn Revolving loadout, so get out there and start crushing those bot lobbies. If you need more help, make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge over your foes: