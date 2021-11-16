Best Volkssturmgewehr CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

If you’re looking for an Assault Rifle loadout in CoD Vanguard that packs a mean punch, then you’ll want to get acquainted with the Volkssturmgewehr. From the strongest attachments to ideal weapon perks, here’s how to make the best of this AR.

Assault Rifles are always prominent in Call of Duty titles, and Vanguard is no different. While the STG can be one of the most dominant in the game, the Volkssturmgewehr, or “Volk,” is still one of the most popular guns.

While this is one of the last guns you unlock in the game, it certainly can be the deadliest of the bunch.

Advertisement

With good range and nice damage, here’s everything you need to know about building the best Volkssturmgewehr loadout in CoD Vanguard.

Contents

Best Volkssturmgewehr Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 7.62 Russian Gorenko 30 Round Mags

7.62 Russian Gorenko 30 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: On-Hand

Up first is the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle paired up with the Krausnick 428MM 05V Barrel. When used together, these two attachments heavily increase the damage range as well as the accuracy of the Volk, allowing it to compete with other ARs in the class.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard riot shield glitch is actually perfect counter to shotgun abusers

Next up is the Optic, which all comes down to personal preference. To avoid any major penalty to your ADS speed, we opted for the Slate Reflector, as it has no cons and is one of the most used sights in the game.

Advertisement

Moving on, we have the Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Stock, as it has the least amount of downsides for a stock. This increases the initial recoil and accuracy, which is essential and only affects the sprint to fire time (we’ll make up for that in other attachments).

Keeping the weapon sturdy is the M3 Ready Grip Underbarrel. This makes up for the loss of sprint to fire speed as well as increasing the ADS speed and controlling the recoil. Pair that up with Stippled Grip in the rear, and this gun turns into a laser beam at nearly every distance.

Advertisement

The hardest decision comes with the 7.62 Russian Gorenko 30 Round Mags. There are two options: You can not use a magazine attachment at all, or use this, as it heavily increases accuracy and recoil control but hurts the rate of fire and range of the gun. All in all, if you want to use a mag, this 7.62 Russian is the way to go.

To help make up for the loss in rate of fire, we will use Lengthened ammo type to speed up our bullets. This will make the weapon feel even more like a hitscan AR, which is essential in Vanguard.

Advertisement

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard Prestiges are literally crashing the game

Rounding things out, we’ll use Sleight of Hand for our Proficiency slot and On-Hand in the Kit. Since you can not use Vital on the Volk, the next best option is Sleight of Hand so you can reload faster and stay in the fight. On-Hand will help you get those grenades out faster and hold down spawns.

Best Volkssturmgewehr Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

For the remainder of your Volkssturmgewehr loadout, it’s important that you are running the right Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrades to make sure you obliterate your enemies.

When it comes to Perks, there are two options for your first one. We have selected Ghost for this loadout, but if you want to remain quiet, then Ninja is another good option. However, due to the spamming of Spy Planes, Ghost is a safer option as you want to hold angles with an assault rifle.

Advertisement

For Perk 2, you’ll want to use Radar, as the devs have elected to change the way the minimap works in CoD. Radar is by far the most essential map to know when enemies are and rack up a ton of kills.

Finally, we’ll turn to Double Time for Perk 3, as you can fly out of spawn faster and get back to that god-tier head glitch.

If you find yourself running out of ammo and don’t have time to reload, then we have the sidearm for you. You’ll want to have the Machine Pistol stored in your back pocket so you can whip it out and finish off enemies in an instance.

Read More: Best MP40 Vanguard loadout

For Equipment, the MK2 Frag Grenade is always a safe option. For the tactical, use the No 69 Stun Grenade because they are good to slow down enemies – and if you stun an enemy, you can get an additional 100 score for an elimination.

There are many good Field Upgrades to pick from, but since we aren’t using Ninja, we’ll want to use Dead Silence so we can rotate or sneak up on enemies without them knowing. If you choose to run Ninja, then Armor is another great option.

How to unlock the Volkssturmgewehr in CoD Vanguard

To unlock the Volk all you need to do is play the game and level up. This gun is available to you when you reach level 55.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard player shows insane Goliath trick to baffle enemies

While that can take some time, you might want to take advantage of Double XP tokens or weekends that occur to help speed this process up.

Alternative to the Volkssturmgewehr in CoD Vanguard

If you try out the Volk and realize it’s not for you, then you will probably want to give the STG44 a try, as it is one of the most used weapons in Vanguard.

That’s everything there is to our best Volkssturmgewehr loadout in Vanguard. While it can take a bit to unlock, it can still be one of the deadliest weapons the game has to offer.

Make sure to check back with every major weapon tuning update as we will adjust this loadout guide accordingly.

Looking for more Call of Duty: Vanguard updates and information? Check our list of guides below:

Best CoD Vanguard FOV settings | Best MP40 Vanguard loadout | Best M1928 Vanguard loadout | Every CoD Vanguard perk | Best Vanguard controller settings | Unlock Atomic camo