Best M1 Garand CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The M1 Garand is an extremely powerful Marksman Rifle and we’ve got the ultimate CoD Vanguard loadout guide to help you get the most out of it. From the ideal attachments to the best Perks, here’s how to build the perfect M1 Garand class.

Although Marksman Rifles are never at the forefront of the meta in CoD, they’re still capable of serious damage with the right setups. Just a few quick shots from any range can be enough to take down foes before they can even react.

With the M1 Garand serving as the first Marksman Rifle in Vanguard, you’ll want to build the right class around it as early as possible.

So we’ve got you covered with the perfect M1 Garand loadout in CoD Vanguard to have you tapping the trigger and climbing through the rankings in no time.

Contents

Best M1 Garand CoD Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Cooper 21” Shrouded

Optic: Cooper S MI

Stock: Chariot S3 TC

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: .30-06 16 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: On-Hand

Up first we have the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle to keep your shots on target. Not only does this attachment boost accuracy a great deal, but an extra 10% damage range will make it easier to take long-range gunfights as well.

The same logic applies for the Cooper 21” Barrel that also serves to improve range and recoil control. A whopping 54.5% extra range makes this M1 Garand loadout as deadly as possible. Moreover, the added 40% bullet velocity will have your shots connecting from any range in the blink of an eye.

When it comes to settling on an Optic, you have 21 different options to pick from. While this is mostly down to personal preference, we’ve gone with the Cooper S MI Optic for two key reasons. First, it keeps this M1 Garand class simple with basic iron sights. But most importantly, it comes with a slight buff to ADS speed too.

Moving on we have the Chariot S3 TC Stock which is arguably the most important attachment here. A staggering 100% boost to sway control will make your M1 Garand the most accurate Marksman Rifle possible.

Similarly, the Heavy Foregrip Underbarrel is the best pick to complement the rest of this build, as it comes with even more accuracy buffs. So long as your aim is on point, you’ll rarely be missing a shot with this lethal setup.

Things get a little more interesting when it comes to equipping the .30-06 16 Round Drums Magazine, however. While other options in this category come with major downsides, this pick is the most well-rounded of the bunch. It doubles both your starting ammo and your magazine size, and also trims the reload speed down by 30%. Although it comes at a cost of ADS and movement speed, the tradeoff is well worth it in this case.

Next up is the Lengthened Ammo Type, a staple pick for just about any rifle in Vanguard. The M1 Garand is no different as Bullet Velocity reigns supreme here, so adding another 30% boost to this stat is crucial.

Rounding things out we’ve gone with the Polymer Grip Rear Grip for an extra 40% flinch resistance. Given the M1 Garand build is already extremely sharp, this attachment will keep your sights on target even when taking damage.

For another unrivaled buff on the M1 Garand, there’s no looking past the Vital Proficiency. This attachment makes critical hits considerably easier to land. So long as you’re aiming towards the upper chest, this pick will have you two-shotting just about everyone.

Last but not least we have On-Hand in the Kit section to increase the speed of any equipment use. If you happen to be going on a tear, however, Fully Loaded is a good secondary pick to further increase your ammo supply if needed.

Best M1 Garand CoD Vanguard loadout (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: 1911

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

Now that you’ve got the M1 Garand in top form, building the rest of the class around it is just as important. From Perks to Field Upgrades and everything in between, the right setup will only make things easier as you fry with the Marksman Rifle.

So first up we have Ghost, Piercing Vision, and Double Time as our Perks for this class. Ghost is essential in nearly every rifle loadout just to help keep you alive when Spy Planes are circling overhead.

Piercing Vision is a unique pick but one that pays dividends right away. Sometimes you’ll land one shot on a target before they make it behind cover. With this Perk equipped, you’ll be able to see a red outline on their character so you never lose sight after they’re damaged.

Last but not least, Double Time is the best option in the third slot just to get you back in the fight quicker off a respawn.

The 1911 pistol is an ideal secondary to have with your M1 Garand loadout. Not only does it pack one hell of a punch, but it’s also the quickest gun to swap to. If you need to bring out a pistol in a split second, the 1911 will keep you in the fight no matter what.

As for equipment, Thermite and Stim are the strongest picks for Lethal and Tactical equipment respectively. The former coats an area in deadly flames while the second can restore your health in the blink of an eye so you can keep a streak going.

And finally, Armor is simply the best Field Upgrade for the M1 Garand loadout. Having extra health is never a bad thing, especially here with this Marksman Rifle.

How to unlock the M1 Garand in CoD Vanguard

Unlocking the M1 Garand in CoD Vanguard doesn’t take long at all as you only need to reach level 6 to claim it. Barely a few games of multiplayer will have the M1 Garand ready to customize early on.

Double XP can obviously come in handy to speed things up that little bit more as well. Either way, you’ll have your hands on this Marksman Rifle in just a matter of moments after booting up Vanguard.

Alternative to the M1 Garand in CoD Vanguard

If the M1 Garand just isn’t doing it for you, you can’t go wrong with an automatic weapon instead. As one of the top Assault Rifles in Vanguard today, we recommend the ultimate STG44 loadout to get you going.

It’s one of the strongest and thus, most popular picks so you’ll be seeing plenty of it across all maps and modes. There’s no reason not to join in on the ultra-quick killing machine fun.

So that’s all there is to our best M1 Garand loadout in CoD Vanguard. The pacing certainly isn’t for everyone but with this build, it’s an extremely powerful option that can beam foes from all distances.

As seasons go by we’re sure to see plenty of attachment changes to tweak balance across the board. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as every new balance update comes into effect and change the status of the M1 Garand.

In the meantime, be sure to brush up on some other top-tier Vanguard loadouts to get the most out of every setup:

