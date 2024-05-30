Best Kar98k MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kar98k has returned to Modern Warfare, with MW3 Season 4 reintroducing the iconic marksman rifle. Here’s the best loadout to make this classic weapon just as strong as it used to be.

Season 4 has brought back the Kar98k, and it has made quite the return. With its rapid handling, forgiving one-shot kill, and impressive mobility, it’s clear that the Kar98k is undoubtedly a meta weapon.

Its strengths are further enhanced by Modern Warfare 3’s increased health pool of 150. With full auto guns having longer TTKs this year, a powerful one-shot kill sniper like the Kar98k becomes even scarier.

It may be strong, but the Kar98k still needs a meta loadout just like any other MW3 weapon. Here’s the best build to dominate multiplayer with the marksman rifle, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Contents

Best Kar98k Modern Warfare 3 loadout

Activision The Kar98k performs best in multiplayer when built almost solely for handling and mobility.

Barrel: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds

In MW3 multiplayer, the Kar98k thrives when built almost solely for handling and mobility. You want this powerful marksman rifle to be as fast and responsive as possible. This enables an aggressive playstyle where the Kar98k can outgun even SMGs like the RAM-9 and Striker 9 up close, especially if you are a prolific quickscoper.

To maximize handling and mobility, use a combination of the Bryson Carbine-S Barrel, No Stock, and SL Razorhawk Laser Light. These three attachments hasten ADS Speed, reducing it to just 284 ms. That’s absurdly quick for a one-shot kill weapon like the Kar98k in MW3. For comparison, a comparable Longbow loadout caps out at around 380 ms.

The remaining attachments should be used to make the Kar98k more consistent. For this, the 7.92 High Grain Rounds ammunition makes a lot of sense as it boosts damage range by 15%. The best part is that the only listed con of using this attachment is less recoil control, which is an entirely negligible stat on the Kar98k due to its slow fire rate.

Finally, you’ll want to equip an optic to make the Kar98k feel like a true sniper rifle. There are several viable options, but the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x stands out as the best medium-range scope in Modern Warfare 3. It has a great reticle that is easy to use at the ranges where most gunfights take place in multiplayer.

Best Kar98k class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Compression Carrier Immediately regen health after a kill or while playing the objective. Reduces the strength of enemy equipment.

Compression Carrier Gloves: Marksman Gloves Reduced sway and flinch while ADS.

Marksman Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers Eliminates footstep sounds.

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Thermobaric Grenade Cookable grenade. Creates a large explosion that stuns, leaves a fiery residue, and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time.

Thermobaric Grenade

Since the Kar98k is at its best in MW3 when playing fast, you’ll want to use perks that make that playstyle more effective. The best vest for this is the Compression Carrier, which immediately grants health regen after every kill. This can result in some incredible killstreaks, with each kill refreshing your health, setting you up for the next gunfight.

The Marksman Gloves are a staple of every sniper rifle or marksman rifle class. The reduced idle sway and flinch they provide is invaluable, making shots far easier to land when under pressure. This perk is especially useful for stretching out the Kar98k’s range. The marksman rifle can technically kill in one shot at any distance, but you’ll need to land a headshot beyond 55 meters.

Using the Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo together remains a top-tier option in MW3 when using any weapon aggressively. Being able to stay off the enemy’s radar as much as possible, while also having silent footsteps, is so strong for flanking. Even after Season 4 indirectly nerfed Covert Sneakers, the perk is still a great option that is hard to beat.

For equipment, the Compression Carrier limits this loadout to just one lethal. It’s recommended to use this slot on the Thermobaric Grenade, which offers the best of both a Frag Grenade and a Molotov all in one. Ever since it was buffed in Season 1 Reloaded, the Thermobaric has been the best lethal grenade in Modern Warfare 3.

How to unlock Kar98k in Modern Warfare 3

The Kar98k can be unlocked by completing Sector 5 on the Season 4 Battle Pass. This requires a total of 15 Battle Pass Tokens, assuming you go straight for the marksman rifle from the starting point.

Best alternative to Kar98k in Modern Warfare 3

If it’s a fast-handling sniper rifle you are looking for, the XRK Stalker is a great alternative to the Kar98k. It can also be built to have a quick ADS speed but is more forgiving than the returning marksman rifle.

Other great options to use on MW3’s maps instead of the Kar98k include the MORS, KV Inhibitor, and KATT-AMR. Alternatively, you might be better off using other weapons like the game’s best assault rifles to be as competitive as possible.

