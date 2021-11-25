Best Type 11 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The Type 11 is one of CoD Vanguard’s most versatile LMGs and with the right build, it can absolutely shred through lobbies without a hassle. So from the ideal attachments to the very best Perks, here’s a complete guide to our ultimate Type 11 loadout.

When you think of LMGs in any CoD title, you often think of slow and sluggish weapons with larger magazines. While it’s certainly slower than an SMG, Vanguard’s Type 11 is the most versatile in its category, making it a strong pick even for AR mains.

With the right set of attachments, it can fry from any range and have you piling up the killstreaks across every map and mode.

So to get you tearing through entire teams in the blink of an eye, use our ultimate Type 11 loadout in CoD Vanguard to make the most of the powerful LMG.

Best Type 11 CoD Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Sakura 487MM Shrouded

Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

Stock: Warubachi Type 33

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8MM Klauser 45 Round Hopper

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

While the Type 11 is already strong in its own right, its accuracy from long range is what truly sets it apart. Therefore, it’s key to put the right attachments around it that help elevate its best stats, rather than trying to make it a more agile LMG, for instance.

So starting off we have the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle, a strong pick for just about every automatic weapon in Vanguard today. Not only is the 7.1% boot to horizontal recoil control a great place to begin, but an added 10% damage range helps form the strongest LMG possible.

Next is the Sakura 487MM Shrouded Barrel, perhaps the most important attachment of this entire build. While most stat boosts range from 10%-30%, this Barrel provides a staggering 640.7% buff to damage range. Put simply, you’ll be dealing max damage from anywhere on the map with this attachment. That’s without mentioning it also provides huge recoil control improvements as well.

As for the Optic, we’ve settled on the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope. Others may provide better zoom or faster ADS speeds, but this particular attachment actually gives you better recoil. There’s no reason to pick against it when this attachment will keep your shots on point.

In the next slot is the Warubachi Type 33 Stock, another must-have attachment on the Type 11. With an added 20% flinch resistance, your accuracy will still be intact, even while under fire. Similarly, the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel adds a further boost to your LMG’s accuracy, making it an essential pick.

When it comes to the Magazine, there’s no looking past the 8MM Klauser 45 Round Hopper, a clear standout in the category. A whopping 33.3% damage increase alongside 20% extra Bullet Velocity is just too strong to pass up. Although it does impact your recoil, we’ve already selected the right attachments to help compensate.

There’s also nothing better than the Lengthened Ammo Type for this Type 11 build. Bullet Velocity is key and this is one of the simplest ways to help boost that stat.

Keeping in line with previous picks, the Stipple Grip Rear Grip is another solid option to further help improve recoil control. When all 10 attachments combine in this Type 11 loadout, you’ll be firing with near-perfect accuracy.

Rounding it all out we have the Sleight of Hand Proficiency along with the Fully Loaded Kit. The former drastically reduces reload time, helping you prepare for the next gunfight in just a matter of seconds. While the latter is great for LMGs if you’re ready to hunker down, as the extra ammo can keep you in one spot longer than usual.

Best Type 11 CoD Vanguard loadout (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: 1911

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

For the rest of this Type 11 build, the right Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrade all go a long way to keeping you ahead of the curve.

To start out, we’ve gone with Ghost, Piercing Vision, and Double Time as our three Perks. Ghost has long been an optimal pick in just about any CoD title as it helps keep you hidden when Spy Planes are in the air. Meanwhile, Double Time is a solid pick to get you back into a gunfight off spawn quicker than usual.

As the final option, Piercing Vision is one of the more unique picks but it can’t be overlooked. You’ll constantly be mowing down targets with this Type 11 LMG, but if you only happen to land one or two bullets before an enemy gets away, this Perk will keep them in your sights. A bright outline will let you keep on firing through walls with perfect accuracy.

Equipping a 1911 as your Secondary is always handy if reloading isn’t an option. LMGs have the slowest reload speeds of anything in Vanguard, thus, having a quick pistol at the ready can always be helpful.

Thermite and Stim are both powerful options for lethal and tactical equipment here as the former deals damage over a wide area, while the latter will quickly heal you back up after a heated gunfight.

Closing things out is the Armor Field Upgrade that complements the LMG playstyle perfectly. Having extra health is never a bad thing so running this option with your Type 11 is all but essential.

How to unlock the Type 11 in CoD Vanguard

Unlocking the Type 11 in CoD Vanguard couldn’t be simpler as this gun becomes available at level 37.

It may take a good few days of grinding to reach that level, but using Double XP codes are a great way to help. Grinding in fast-paced playlists is also a solid idea so that you’re always earning experience.

Alternative to the Type 11 loadout in CoD Vanguard

While the Type 11 LMG is one of the more versatile in Vanguard, it certainly doesn’t fit every playstyle. If you’re rather run and gun, the strongest MP40 loadout would be more up your alley.

As the standout SMG early into Vanguard’s meta, it’s easily enough to get you atop the scoreboards. With mobility as the key focus, you’ll be running through any given map much faster than if you had an LMG in hand.

So that’s everything there is to know about our ultimate Type 11 loadout in CoD Vanguard. But with new updates coming almost every week, we’re sure to see plenty of balance adjustments over time. We’ll keep you updated right here with an updated build following every big patch.

