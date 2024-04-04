Best MORS Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The MORS returns to Call of Duty and this iconic railgun is as strong as ever. Here is the best MORS Warzone loadout to make the new sniper rifle as consistent as possible and maximize its damage output.

Sniper Rifles are back in fashion with the XRK Stalker being one of the most popular weapons in Warzone. However, it might have some competition at last with the MORS being just as powerful.

This futuristic railgun offers impressive one-shot potential and some of the best handling of any sniper rifle. A combination that is sure to make it viable and potentially even meta.

It will take time for players to figure out exactly how the MORS fits in the Warzone meta, but for now, your best bet is to use this loadout optimized for damage range.

Contents

Best MORS Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Tonne Heavy Barrel

Tonne Heavy Barrel Stock: Superlite-90 Stock

Superlite-90 Stock Ammunition: HVP Anti-Materiel Slug

HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

OP-980 Grip Bolt: Quick Bolt

The MORS is best when you prioritize damage range and handling. To maximize its range you must use the HVP Anti-material Slug ammunition which greatly increases how far out the MORS can down enemy players in a single shot.

Similarly, the Tonne Heavy Barrel provides a sizable boost to bullet velocity which makes it much easier to land headshots at long range. These two attachments turn the MORS into a great Warzone sniper, offering a nice middle ground between the KATT AMR and XRK Stalker.

With its damage range optimized, you’ll want to turn your attention to improving the MORS’ mobility and handling. For this, there is no better attachment than the Superlite-90 Stock which makes the railgun much more responsive.

You should then equip the QP-980 Grip to further improve handling and give the MORS an impressively fast ADS speed for a weapon of its power. Finally, the Quick Bolt speeds up the fire rate slightly which is massive for situations where a second shot follow-up is required.

Activision The MORS is a powerful railgun that uses electromagnetic force to fire lethal projectiles.

Best MORS class: Perks & equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Combat Scout

Combat Scout Lethal: Proximity Mine

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As is usually the case, Double Time is the best Perk 1 with the additional Tactical Sprint duration it gives being priceless when moving around the map. Regardless of whether you are trying to escape or chasing someone down, this is undoubtedly a top-tier perk.

For Perk 2, Sleight of Hand is uniquely strong on the MORS as this Warzone sniper has to reload between every shot. This perk speeds up all of those reloads effectively boosting its fire rate, stacking with the Quick Bolt.

Cold-Blooded stands out as the best Perk 3 as it prevents High Alert from triggering, making it much more difficult for enemy players to avoid your opening shot. You’ll want to combine that with Combat Scout which will provide your teammates with additional intel for just using the MORS as intended.

A Proximity Mine is a good choice for the lethal slot as it can be placed down to shut down flanks and secure easy additional downs. In the tactical slot, a Smoke Grenade is never a bad option as it can be placed down to produce cover and escape safely even in the most tense moments.

How to unlock the MORS in Warzone

To get the MORS in Warzone you’ll need to complete Sector 4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. This requires a total of 15 Battle Pass tokens if starting from scratch.

Best MORS alternative in Warzone

The only legitimate alternative to the MORS is the XRK Stalker, another powerful sniper rifle capable of one-shotting enemies up to a certain range. Though the XRK Stalker has better handling, the MORS’ superior damage output makes it easier to use.

That's all you need to know about the best MORS Warzone loadout.

