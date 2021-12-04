Viral Warzone TikTok “reveals” two most overrated weapons ever

Every big name likes to profess every Warzone loadout as the next “OP” thing, but it doesn’t always pan out that way. A viral TikTok has revealed the two most “overrated” Warzone weapons of all time, and it’s divided players somewhat.

There are over 100 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and the list is about to grow with the Vanguard integration. Content creators and players love hyping up loadouts for each gun when they drop — even if they flop on the tier lists.

Before moving on to the slew of new weaponry, a viral TikTok looked back on the last 18 months of Warzone, revealing the two guns that didn’t live up to the hype, and dividing players in the process..

Advertisement

Viral Warzone TikTok shows two most overrated weapons

TikToker ‘TCaptainX’ released a video claiming the LC10 and AX-50 are not as good as people make them out to be: “These are the two most overrated guns in Warzone.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

For the LC10, TCaptainX claims “it has one of the slowest TTKs of all SMGs and all it has going for it is no recoil and clean ironsights.” He said when the gun was released it was viable, but was nowhere close to being the meta.

According to WZRanked, the submachine gun’s pick rate currently ranks ninth out of 22 weapons in the class and has a depressing 0.85 K/D ratio. At its peak, it was a top 10 picked gun for two months, but quickly fell off.

Advertisement

The other weapon TCaptainX said is overrated is the AX-50 sniper rifle: “There are six other snipers that are far better options than it.”

Some of the issues with the AX-50 the TikToker mentioned include its slow bullet velocity, along with how heavy the gun is, which slows down your mobility on the map.

Better options include the Kar98k and Swiss K31, which have been Warzone’s most popular snipers for over six months and are very mobile.

Read More: Shadowbanned Warzone streamer reveals just how easy lobbies can get

The choices have divided players in the comments, with some swearing by their mainstays, while others have backed up the TikToker.

Advertisement

Maybe things could change with the addition of Vanguard weapons but players will need to wait until December 8 to find out themselves.