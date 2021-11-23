Best Bren CoD Vanguard class loadout: attachments, perks, proficiency, setup

The Bren can be the strongest Light Machine Gun in all of CoD Vanguard but you need to have the right setup. With the best attachments, perks, and proficiency, here’s the ultimate Bren loadout guide.

In Vanguard, LMGs offer the highest damage output of all weapons, but due to their mobility, can go unused.

Even though the Bren is the final Light Machine Gun unlocked it is well worth the wait as it is by far the best in its class.

If you’re looking to play at a slightly slower pace than the STG44 then you’re going to want to use this gun. Here’s the best Bren class loadout that will surely have you dropping V2 rockets in CoD Vanguard.

Best Bren Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Queen’s 775m Scepter Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Stock: Oak & Shield Padded

Oak & Shield Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: .303 British 100 Round Drums

.303 British 100 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

To start off the best Bren loadout, use the Recoil Booster because it will increase the rate of fire. Pair it up with the Queen’s 775m Scepter as this will make up for the lost accuracy from the muzzle.

For the Optic, it comes down to personal preference but overall the best one is the Monocular Reflector. The M1930 Strife Angled gives the Bren accuracy and aiming stability, making it the best choice.

The Oak & Shield Padded helps immensely increase flinch resistance as well as giving the weapon aiming stability which is essential for LMGs. Use it with the Polymer Grip for even more flinch resistance.

Next, you’ll want to use the .303 British 100 Round Drums as it gives the Bren 100 bullets in one clip and works really well with the Tight Grip Proficiency which gives improved accuracy over time.

To round out the Bren, use Lengthened for even faster bullet velocity, or if you want to wallbang enemies use FMJ. Pair it up with Fully Loaded and have 400 bullets to spray down enemies.

Best Bren Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Piercing Vision Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Drop

For the Bren, you will want to run Ghost as Spy Planes are constantly being called in. Also, use Double Time in your third perk slot to get around the map faster and back in the fight.

The big change comes with the second perk slot. Use Piercing Vision because it will highlight enemies through the wall for a short period of time after hitting them. The bullet penetration from the Bren makes this extremely valuable.

Keep a Machine Pistol in the back pocket if you run out of bullets but with 100 it likely won’t be needed. Use the Dead Drop Field Upgrade as this will help you build your streaks a lot faster and get more kills.

For equipment, the MK2 Frag Grenade and No 69 Stun Grenade are more than plenty as these will set up free kills.

How to unlock Bren in Vanguard

It can take a bit of time to unlock the Bren in Vanguard as you need to reach level 53 which is just two levels from the highest.

Take advantage of Double XP events or the 24/7 playlists on Shipment and Das Haus and you’ll level up in no time.

Alternatives to Bren Vanguard loadout

While leveling up to get the Bren, try out the DP27 as this LMG has similar stats to the Bren and is unlocked at level 18.

LMGs are great at spraying down enemies and carrying an incredible amount of DPS so definitely give this loadout a try.

