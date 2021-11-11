Best Kar98k Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The Kar98 is proving once again to be one of the best and most popular sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here’s the best Kar98 class to use in Vanguard to light up the killfeed.

The Kar98 is one of the most iconic weapons in Call of Duty history. It’s a sniper rifle that players have loved picking up through the years, and always seems to dominate the sniping meta whenever the game includes it.

So if you’re looking for an alternative to the meta STG loadout or the best MP40, the Kar98 could be the weapon to scratch that itch.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Kar98k Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWS03K

Krausnick 560MM LWS03K Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Shrouded

Shrouded Kit: Fully Loaded

The best Kar98k loadout is catered to maximizing both speed and damage, keeping you mobile and able to pack a punch.

The G28 Compensator helps to improve recoil control which, while not as important for a sniper as a full-auto assault rifle for example, still helps greatly in keeping foes in your sight when staying scoped in.

Read More: CoD Vanguard aim assist is so strong it works through walls

The Krausnick 560MM LWS03K barrel, Short Stock and Leather Grip rear grip are all used to improve movement, ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, helping you take out enemies at shorter ranges quickly.

The Heavy Foregrip underbarrel helps improve aiming stability, while the FMJ rounds make walls and fences a non-issue in Vanguard.

Advertisement

Finally, the Proficiency and Kit come largely down to personal preference. We’ve gone for the Fully Loaded kit to help keep on top of the ammo count, while the Shrouded proficiency removes your sniper glint, making life harder for foes trying to scout you out.

Best Kar98k Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Tactician

Tactician Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade

Mk2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

No 69 Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks can make or break a class, and if you’re sniping in Vanguard this is even more true. Cold Blooded will stop enemy AI streaks from detecting you, while Radar keeps you better informed on enemy movements on your minimap.

While most loadouts will have Double Time or Lightweight as a Perk 3, we’ve gone for Tactician, which lets you restock your tactical equipment every 30 seconds. With a sniper in hand, your Stun Grenades are extremely important for slowing enemy advances — keeping them refreshed is important.

Advertisement

Finally, we recommend the Field Mic upgrade, allowing you to monitor choke points and be more aware of when an enemy is pushing you, giving you those extra moments to prepare and finish them off.

How to unlock Kar98k in Vanguard

Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to unlock the Kar98k in Vanguard. All you have to do is reach Level 43, and the Kar98 will be unlocked automatically.

If you haven’t already reached Level 43, you can just throw on some double XP tokens and play Das Haus — you’ll reach it in no time.

Alternatives to Kar98k Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Kar98k in Vanguard, you’ll likely want to go with another classic World War 2 marksman rifle in the M1 Garand.

Advertisement

It’s not quite as powerful, but as far as iconic Call of Duty guns go, the M1 Garand is definitely up there.

Make sure you check out our other Vanguard loadout guides to get a competitive edge over your foes:

Best BAR loadout | Best Automaton loadout | Best Itra loadout | Best MP40 loadout | Best STG44 loadout