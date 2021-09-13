Best M1928 Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The M1928 is the first SMG you’ll unlock in Call of Duty Vanguard and it’s certainly not one to overlook. With the right setup, this weapon can shred through lobbies and we’ve got all you need to build the perfect loadout.

With most SMG classes in Vanguard, speed is king. The game has such a fast TTK that improving your agility is really all that matters. That’s exactly the case with this optimal M1928 loadout.

While the gun can be molded into a longer-range tool, it best serves as a fast-firing weapon in close-range battles. As a result, prioritizing ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint to fire speed are all essential.

Here’s the best way to do just that with our ultimate M1928 Vanguard loadout.

Best M1928 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Gutts Compensator

Barrel: Chariot 2.5” Rapid

Optic: Spitfire MK.3 Reflector

Stock: CGC S Adjustable

Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

Magazine: .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Frenzy

Kit: Quick

Vanguard’s Gunsmith takes things to an entirely new level by allowing 10 different attachments on a single gun. Therefore, it’s possible to fine-tune a perfect build for a specific playstyle. With this M1928 setup, it’s all about speed.

Starting things off is the Gutts Compensator Muzzle. This is one of few attachment categories that we use in this build to improve recoil. With almost everything else focusing on speed, accuracy can take a hit. So it’s important to have at least a handful of attachments keeping your aim on point.

Speaking of that speed, the Chariot 2.5” Rapid Barrel is the first important pick to make you a demon on any given map. With an improved fire rate, you’ll be taking down foes before they can properly react.

When it comes to choosing an Optic, it’s ultimately down to your own preference. We’ve gone with the simple Spitfire MK.3 Reflector, but whatever you pick, just be sure to keep it simple. There’s no need for a sniper-equivalent scope on an SMG, especially not one based around agility.

Further adding to the M1928’s mobility, the CGC S Adjustable Stock is one of the more important picks for this build. While it comes at a cost of overall accuracy, it compensates with an impressive boost to movement speed and sprint to fire speed. This will have you running and gunning better than anyone else on the map.

The M1941 Handstop Underbarrel comes in to make up for the hit to accuracy once again. Your initial bursts will be that much more focused with this attachment equipped.

Choosing the right Magazine is no simple task but with speed our top priority here, the .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags are the most logical option. All others come with downsides that are just too impactful. Here, you get a decent boost to reload speed at the cost of a smaller mag size. A worthy sacrifice considering how often you’ll be reloading.

As with most Vanguard loadouts, bullet velocity is essential, so choosing the Lengthened Ammo Type will only help hit your enemies quicker than usual.

Next comes the Fabric Grip Rear Grip to once again improve your speed. This has a combined buff for ADS speed and sprint to fire speed, meaning your SMG will be extremely snappy.

Last but not least are the two weapon perks that come through Proficiency and Kit. Here, we’ve settled on Frenzy and Quick respectively. Frenzy is just too powerful to ignore, triggering health regen immediately after securing a kill.

Quick makes you that little bit faster when moving around the map, truly making this the ultimate build for SMG mobility.

Best M1928 Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment, & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Radar

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: Combat Knife

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

For the rest of your M1928 SMG build, picking the right Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrades will only improve your chances of success in any given match.

As a loadout based on mobility, you’ll almost always be on the run. Therefore, Ghost and Double Time are no-brainers to keep you hidden, and keep you sprinting twice as long. Add Radar to the mix and you’ll be a menace on any given map, constantly aware of enemy positioning.

When it comes to a secondary weapon, you’ll likely never be firing an actual sidearm. So instead, we recommend picking the Combat Knife just to help you sprint that little bit faster off a fresh respawn.

However, if you want a little bit more assurance, it can be handy to have a Machine Pistol on standby. If your smaller mags run out, quickly swapping to this beastly sidearm should keep you on your feet.

For Equipment, the standard MK2 Frag Grenade comes in handy no matter what mode you’re playing. Similarly, Stim is absolutely vital for this SMG build. Not only does it replenish your health in a jiffy, it also restores your Tac Sprint, keeping you on the move at all times.

Closing things out is the Armor Field Upgrade that’s simply the strongest pick in Vanguard today. Surviving a few extra shots could be the difference between a win or a loss, so there’s no reason not to pick this option.

So that’s all there is to know about the ideal M1928 SMG class in Vanguard.

It won’t help you win long-range gunfights anytime soon, but with the best movement speed possible, you’ll be rushing through the map and getting the jump on everyone in no time.

While this may be optimal for now, new updates are often tweaking weapon balance and even attachment effects. So check back often as we’ll keep this loadout guide up to speed with all the latest Vanguard changes.